Former Amazon employee sues company, claims HR reopened a closed case before firing him

A former Amazon employee has filed a lawsuit alleging the company reopened a previously closed workplace investigation and used it to justify his dismissal after he raised concerns about discrimination. The complaint, filed on 22 June 2026 in the US District Court for the Western District of Tennessee, accuses Amazon of retaliation, discrimination and procedural misconduct during its internal HR process.





The plaintiff, Matthew Vaughn, is representing himself. According to the complaint, he worked at Amazon's MEM5 fulfilment centre in Memphis for approximately five years after joining the company in November 2019.





Amazon has not filed a response to the lawsuit, and the allegations have not been tested in court.





Complaint outlines sequence leading to dismissal





According to the court filing, Vaughn maintained a clean disciplinary record until he raised concerns about what he described as unequal enforcement of workplace policies.





The complaint states that on 13 March 2024, Vaughn emailed site leadership with a formal complaint opposing what he believed was racially and age-discriminatory enforcement of workplace rules.





Within roughly 24 hours, the lawsuit alleges Amazon initiated disciplinary proceedings against him based on allegations that had been "backdated approximately seven months."





According to the filing, the disciplinary process centred on claims that Vaughn had asked a manager on a date and sent her flowers. The complaint says he first became aware of those allegations during the disciplinary meeting.





The lawsuit further alleges that the company investigator concluded the matter with a final written warning after determining there was insufficient evidence to find one party more credible than the other.





Lawsuit claims HR reopened closed investigation





A central allegation in the complaint concerns Amazon's handling of the investigation after it had been concluded.





According to the filing, an HR manager overruled the investigator's decision and reopened the closed case before incorporating Vaughn's discrimination complaint and an additional allegation involving a birthday gift into the termination decision.





The complaint attributes several statements to the HR manager, including:

"I want to see you get out of this one."



It also alleges the manager said: "We know for a fact you asked her out."





The filing further attributes remarks to a site manager relating to the workplace relationship allegations.





These claims represent the plaintiff's account and have not been examined or ruled upon by the court.





Termination and discrimination claims





According to the complaint, Amazon terminated Vaughn's employment on or about 12 April 2024, citing harassment.





The lawsuit also alleges that during a subsequent state unemployment appeal hearing, Amazon's HR representatives testified that the dismissal was based, at least in part, on Vaughn having directed his original complaint to what the company considered the incorrect manager.





The complaint further alleges inconsistent disciplinary practices within the workplace. According to the filing:





A female colleague accused of workplace misconduct was not disciplined.

A younger male employee involved in a confrontation with the same operations manager retained his job.

Documentation supporting the disciplinary process contained inconsistencies, including alleged gaps in compliance records and conflicting dates.





Five legal claims filed





The lawsuit brings five separate claims against Amazon, including:





Retaliation under Title VII

Race discrimination under Title VII

Sex discrimination under Title VII

Hostile work environment under Title VII

Age discrimination under the Age Discrimination in Employment Act (ADEA)

Intentional racial discrimination under 42 U.S.C. § 1981





According to the complaint, Vaughn previously filed a charge with the Equal Employment Opportunity Commission (EEOC) and received a right-to-sue notice dated 14 April 2026.





Case highlights importance of HR process integrity





Although the court has not assessed the allegations, the case places renewed attention on how organisations manage workplace investigations and disciplinary processes.





The complaint raises questions around reopening completed investigations, maintaining consistent documentation and ensuring complaints involving protected activity are handled independently of disciplinary decisions.





No court has ruled on the merits of the allegations, and Amazon had not filed its response at the time of the lawsuit's reporting. The case will now proceed through the federal court process, where the claims and any defence will be examined.