Genentech cuts more than 100 jobs after nearly 500 layoffs last year

Genentech, the US biotechnology subsidiary of Roche, has eliminated more than 100 positions as part of a restructuring of its Genentech Research and Early Development (gRED) organisation, extending a workforce overhaul that follows nearly 500 job cuts last year.





According to reports from Fierce Biotech and Endpoints News, the latest restructuring includes the departure of three senior research leaders and the closure of two research teams as the company realigns its scientific investments with portfolio priorities.





Senior research leaders among those departing





The latest round of layoffs includes three vice presidents with long tenures at the company:





Vishva Dixit, MD , who led the physiological chemistry unit and spent 29 years at Genentech.

, who led the physiological chemistry unit and spent at Genentech. Man-Wah Tan, PhD , head of the infectious disease group, who had been with the company for 16 years .

, head of the infectious disease group, who had been with the company for . Todd McDevitt, PhD, chief of the cell therapy unit for the past three years.





A Genentech spokesperson said the company was making "targeted adjustments" to ensure its capabilities and investments remain aligned with its core therapeutic areas and portfolio priorities, according to Fierce Biotech.





The spokesperson also thanked the departing executives for their leadership, scientific contributions and impact on the organisation.





Research organisation undergoes restructuring





According to Endpoints News, which first reported the layoffs, Genentech is:





Shutting down its physiological chemistry team.

team. Closing its infectious disease research group.

research group. Reducing headcount across several other research functions within gRED.





The publication reported the changes were outlined in an internal communication from Aviv Regev, PhD, head of the gRED organisation.





Genentech has not disclosed the total number of positions affected. However, multiple media reports said the restructuring impacts more than 100 employees.





Hiring continues in priority scientific areas





Despite the workforce reduction, Genentech said recruitment will continue for selected positions within its research organisation.





According to the company's spokesperson, new hiring will focus on scientific capabilities and expertise considered most critical for advancing the company's research portfolio and developing new medicines for patients.





The restructuring reflects a broader effort to concentrate investment in areas viewed as having the highest strategic value.





Workforce reduction follows earlier job cuts





The latest layoffs add to a series of workforce changes announced over the past two years.





According to Fierce Biotech, Genentech reduced its workforce by at least 489 employees last year as part of a broader restructuring led by parent company Roche. Those changes included a global manufacturing reorganisation and the integration of Genentech's inclusion and belonging team into a broader Roche function.





Earlier, in April 2024, a 3% workforce reduction initiated by Roche affected 436 Genentech employees.





The company said it continues to adapt its operating model in response to a rapidly evolving biotechnology landscape while directing resources towards research programmes expected to deliver the greatest impact for patients.





The latest restructuring underscores the continued pressure on global biotechnology companies to balance investment in scientific innovation with disciplined portfolio management. While Genentech continues to recruit in selected research areas, the latest changes indicate a sharper focus on therapeutic priorities as the company reshapes its long-term research strategy.