Google cuts jobs across Cloud division amid AI investment push

Google has cut jobs across parts of its Cloud division, including within a prominent cybersecurity unit, as the technology giant continues to adjust its workforce while investing heavily in artificial intelligence.





According to reporting by Business Insider, employees within Google Cloud have been affected by workforce reductions over the past two weeks. The cuts reportedly extend beyond a single team and have also impacted parts of Mandiant, the cybersecurity company acquired by Google in 2022.





The latest reductions position Google among a growing list of major technology companies reshaping their organisations as AI spending accelerates across the industry.





Layoffs reach cybersecurity and cloud teams





Among the teams affected is Google's Threat Intelligence Group, a cybersecurity unit known for publishing research on cyber threats, state-backed hacking activity, and digital security risks.





Business Insider reported, citing people familiar with the matter, that the team was impacted by layoffs this week. Employees affected by the reductions have also publicly referenced the cuts on LinkedIn.





The report noted that workforce reductions were not limited to the Threat Intelligence Group. Additional employees within Mandiant and other areas of the broader Google Cloud organisation were also affected.





Google has not disclosed how many employees were impacted.





Company cites changing business priorities





In a statement provided to Business Insider, a Google spokesperson said the company regularly reviews its organisational structure to align with customer and industry needs.





"We regularly evaluate our internal structures to ensure we are best positioned to meet the evolving demands of our customers and the industry," the spokesperson said.





According to one person cited by Business Insider, Google referenced the need to reinvest resources into growth areas, including artificial intelligence, when explaining at least some of the workforce reductions.





Key details reported so far





• Google Cloud employees have reportedly been affected over the past two weeks.

• Google's Threat Intelligence Group was among the teams impacted.

• Workforce reductions also affected parts of Mandiant, Google's cybersecurity business acquired in 2022.

• Google has not disclosed the number of jobs eliminated.

• The company has stated it routinely reviews internal structures to respond to changing customer and market demands.





AI spending continues to reshape Big Tech workforces





The latest cuts come amid an industry-wide push to fund increasingly expensive AI infrastructure, products, and research programmes.





Technology companies across Silicon Valley have committed billions of dollars towards artificial intelligence development, prompting many organisations to reassess spending priorities and workforce allocation.





Business Insider noted that Meta reduced approximately 10% of its workforce last month. Other companies, including Coinbase and Block, have also linked workforce changes this year to AI-driven organisational shifts.





The cybersecurity sector has not been immune to the trend. Earlier this year, Cloudflare announced plans to eliminate more than 1,100 roles as it prepared for what the company described as the emerging "agentic AI era."





Workforce adjustments are not new for Google Cloud





The latest reductions follow earlier workforce changes within Google's cloud business.





Business Insider previously reported that Google Cloud quietly reduced headcount last year, with cuts primarily affecting user experience-related roles.





While the scale of the latest layoffs remains unclear, the move highlights how even business units tied closely to enterprise software, cloud services, and cybersecurity are being reshaped as companies redirect resources towards AI-related opportunities.





As competition intensifies across the AI market, workforce decisions across the technology sector are increasingly reflecting a broader shift in how companies balance operational efficiency, product development, and long-term investment priorities.