GoPro downsizes with 145 layoffs, cutting 23% of global workforce

GoPro is set to cut 145 jobs globally, reducing its workforce by about 23%, as the action camera maker pushes ahead with a restructuring plan to lower costs and improve margins.





The planned layoffs were disclosed in a filing with the US Securities and Exchange Commission, marking one of the most significant reductions in the company’s recent history.





The San Mateo-based group said the cuts would affect nearly a quarter of its workforce, based on a headcount of 631 employees at the end of the first quarter, and are expected to be completed by the end of 2026.





Restructuring to cut costs





The job losses follow board approval of a restructuring plan on 7 April aimed at “reducing operating costs and driving stronger operating leverage”, according to the filing.





GoPro said the programme is expected to cost between $11.5 million and $15 million, largely tied to one-off expenses such as severance payments and healthcare benefits for affected staff.

The company did not provide further detail on which roles or regions would be impacted.





Pressure from declining sales





The cuts come amid ongoing pressure on GoPro’s business performance. A report cited in coverage noted that the company’s sales fell by nearly 37% year on year as of November 2025.

Despite the decline, chief executive Nicolas Woodman struck an optimistic tone at the time, pointing to new product launches and a broader strategy shift.





“Q3 marked a meaningful step forward in our strategy to diversify, grow, and restore profitability to GoPro’s business,” Woodman said, highlighting the rollout of new hardware products and software offerings.





He added that the company expected a return to revenue growth and profitability starting in the fourth quarter of 2025 and into 2026.





Part of wider tech layoffs trend





GoPro’s restructuring comes against a backdrop of continued job cuts across the technology sector, particularly in the US. Separate reporting by CNBC indicated that Oracle is also undertaking significant layoffs, affecting thousands of roles globally.





The latest move underscores the pressure on smaller hardware-focused technology firms to streamline operations and protect margins amid shifting demand and competitive markets.





For GoPro, the success of its restructuring — alongside the performance of its newer products — will be critical in determining whether it can stabilise revenues and deliver on its profitability targets in the coming year.