HCLTech to lay off 120 employees in Orlando from May to December 2026

HCLTech’s US subsidiary plans to lay off 120 employees in Orlando, Florida (US) between May and December 2026, as part of an operational restructuring tied to a client engagement, according to Moneycontrol.





The layoffs will begin on 29 May 2026 and continue through the end of the year, with a small number of additional separations expected to extend into early 2027.





Layoffs tied to client project transition





The affected employees are based at San Marco Court in Orlando, and were aligned to a specific client project that is now being ramped down or transitioned, according to a Worker Adjustment and Retraining Notification (WARN) filing dated 1 April.





The company said the job cuts are permanent. Under US law, employers are required to file WARN notices when more than 100 employees are impacted by mass layoffs or site closures.





HCLTech added that affected workers may be considered for redeployment within the company or across other client engagements, depending on skill fit and availability.





Part of broader restructuring in overseas markets





The development follows earlier workforce reductions by the company. HCLTech had reportedly eliminated over 100 roles in Florida in February 2026, according to Moneycontrol.





The layoffs are part of a wider restructuring plan announced by the company’s management, aimed at improving operational agility and protecting margins in a shifting technology environment.





Speaking during a previous earnings call, chief executive C Vijayakumar said that “talent ramp down” in geographies outside India would form part of the restructuring, with further details to be shared once plans were finalised.





The restructuring is being implemented in phases across FY26, with some impact expected to extend into later quarters.





Industry trend linked to outsourcing shifts





The layoffs also reflect a broader trend among Indian IT services firms operating in the United States, where workforce adjustments are increasingly tied to client rampdowns and changing outsourcing economics.





A similar move by Infosys in the US points to a wider recalibration of headcount as project cycles shorten or transition. Industry experts say the shift is being accelerated by automation and artificial intelligence.





The Orlando layoffs underline how client-specific transitions and structural changes in outsourcing models are reshaping workforce strategies for IT services firms. As companies continue to optimise costs and adopt AI-led delivery models, similar adjustments across overseas markets are likely to persist.