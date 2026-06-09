HR professionals lose 3.4 hours weekly to inefficient systems, 62% consider leaving

More than six in 10 HR professionals in the UK have seriously considered leaving their role or reducing their responsibilities over the past year, as growing workloads and inefficient workplace technology continue to strain the profession.





New research commissioned by IRIS Software Group found that 62% of HR professionals have considered stepping away from their current role within the last 12 months. The findings suggest that operational challenges, administrative burdens and workplace pressures are contributing to rising attrition risks across HR departments.





The study, conducted by Censuswide on behalf of IRIS Software Group, surveyed 300 UK HR professionals, including HR leaders, managers and entry-level HR staff.





Workload pressure emerges as the biggest concern





The research identified workload demands as the primary factor behind employees considering an exit from the profession.





Among respondents who reported concerns about remaining in their role:





• 30% cited high workloads as the main reason

• 19% pointed to the emotional demands of HR work

• 16% said compensation did not reflect workload expectations





The findings also revealed the scale of day-to-day pressure facing HR teams. According to the survey:





• 46% regularly work beyond their contracted hours

• 45% feel overwhelmed by their workload

• Nearly half expect workloads to increase further over the next year





The results indicate that HR professionals are balancing a growing range of responsibilities, including employee wellbeing, hybrid working arrangements and regulatory compliance.





Technology shortcomings consume valuable time





One of the most significant operational issues identified in the research was the impact of fragmented technology systems.





The study found that HR professionals lose an average of 3.4 hours per week, equivalent to nearly half a working day, because of poorly integrated systems and inefficient processes.





Only 28% of respondents reported having a fully or largely integrated HR platform in place.





Most organisations continue to rely on fragmented systems:





• 34% use a mix of separate software platforms and spreadsheets

• 24% depend primarily on manual processes





The most common technology-related challenges included:





• System downtime (33%)

• Missing functionality required by HR teams (30%)

• Poor integration requiring duplicate updates across systems (30%)





The findings suggest that technology limitations are not only reducing productivity but also contributing to employee dissatisfaction.





Better technology could improve retention





The survey points to a clear relationship between workplace technology and employee retention. Among respondents who had considered leaving their role:





• 85% said improved HR technology would make them more likely to stay

When asked what changes would have the greatest impact on their effectiveness, respondents prioritised:

• Better technology that automates routine tasks (42%)

• Increased budgets for HR tools (35%)

• Improved integration between existing systems (34%)





According to Stephanie Coward, Managing Director of HCM at IRIS Software Group, HR teams are increasingly being asked to take on additional responsibilities while working with systems that add complexity rather than reducing it.





The research suggests that investment in technology may play a significant role in both improving efficiency and retaining experienced HR professionals.





Leadership gap remains a challenge





While most respondents reported feeling supported by their organisation, the study also identified a disconnect between HR teams and senior leadership.





Key findings included:





• 75% said they feel supported by their organisation

• 19% said senior leaders do not fully understand the pressures faced by HR teams





Among those who felt misunderstood:





• 44% said leadership overlooks the emotional labour involved in HR work

• 43% said leaders underestimate the challenge of balancing employee and executive expectations

• 38% said administrative burdens and technology limitations are not adequately recognised





The results suggest that while support exists in many organisations, significant gaps remain in how HR challenges are perceived at leadership level.





Growing demands place focus on workplace investment





The findings arrive as organisations continue to navigate evolving workplace expectations, changing employee needs and increasing compliance requirements.





IRIS Software Group's research indicates that technology, process efficiency and leadership support have become central issues for HR departments attempting to manage expanding responsibilities with limited resources.





As businesses prepare for further workplace transformation over the coming year, the study suggests that organisations may need to reassess how effectively their systems, tools and management structures support HR teams.





With nearly two-thirds of professionals already considering leaving and many expecting workloads to increase further, the ability to reduce administrative friction and improve operational efficiency could become a critical factor in retaining HR talent.