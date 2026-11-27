HSBC is consolidating its finance support functions in India into three key hubs, Chennai, Gurugram and Bengaluru, in a restructuring that could affect several hundred positions.





The move will see the bank wind down similar finance roles in other locations, including Hyderabad and Pune.





According to a Bloomberg report published on November 27, the changes are limited to finance functions within HSBC’s India global capability centres (GCCs).





Employees affected by the move will be offered support and the option to relocate to the consolidated hubs. However, the bank will not provide additional cash incentives for relocation.





An HSBC spokesperson said the changes are part of the bank’s efforts to simplify its operations and ensure that roles are located where they can best support customers.





“As we simplify the bank, our focus remains on ensuring we have the right roles in the right locations to support the best customer outcomes,” the spokesperson said.





The spokesperson added: “We are taking the best of our people experience and combining this with emerging technologies to deliver outcomes that are better, faster, and safer for our clients.”





HSBC’s wider restructuring plans





The India consolidation comes as HSBC Chief Executive Officer Georges Elhedery continues to restructure the bank, with a focus on reducing costs and simplifying its middle- and back-office operations.





In March, Bloomberg reported that HSBC was considering workforce reductions that could eventually affect around 20,000 roles globally, or approximately 10% of its workforce, over the coming years.





The assessment was at an early stage, with no final decisions reported at the time. Non-client-facing roles in global service centres were among those expected to face the greatest impact.





Elhedery has made operational simplification a central part of his strategy. Earlier this year, he said he had been “ruthless about killing complexity” at the bank.





India remains a key market for HSBC





Despite the restructuring, India continues to be an important market for HSBC’s global operations.





HSBC had around 47,000 employees in India at the end of 2025, of whom an estimated 42,500 worked across its GCCs, including technology operations, according to Bloomberg.





The consolidation also reflects a broader shift among global banks as they reassess their support operations and increase the use of technology to automate routine tasks. These include checking loan documents, reconciling accounts and writing basic code.





Standard Chartered, for instance, plans to cut close to 8,000 support roles over four years as part of its own restructuring efforts.





As banks continue to streamline operations and adopt emerging technologies, their large India-based support centres are increasingly becoming part of the workforce changes underway across the global financial services sector.