Intuit restructures for AI era with 3,000 global job cuts

Intuit is cutting roughly 3,000 jobs globally as the enterprise software company accelerates its artificial intelligence strategy and reshapes its organisational structure to operate more efficiently in an increasingly AI-driven market.





The layoffs, which affect nearly 17% of the company’s workforce, were disclosed in an internal memo from Chief Executive Officer Sasan Goodarzi, according to Reuters. The report said the restructuring is designed to reduce complexity across the business and divert more resources towards embedding AI capabilities into Intuit’s products and services.





The company develops widely used financial and accounting software products including TurboTax, QuickBooks and Credit Karma.





Workforce reduction tied to AI priorities





Reuters reported that Goodarzi told employees the layoffs are intended to simplify Intuit’s corporate structure and sharpen focus on AI initiatives as competition intensifies across the software sector.





According to the company’s annual report, Intuit employed approximately 18,200 people worldwide as of July 2025.





Key details emerging from the restructuring include:





Around 3,000 employees affected globally

Layoffs account for nearly 17% of Intuit’s workforce

Company restructuring aimed at reducing organisational complexity

Resources being redirected towards AI product integration

Focus areas include AI-powered financial, tax and accounting tools





Intuit did not immediately respond to requests for comment cited in the Reuters report, including questions related to executive compensation or whether leadership would take pay reductions alongside the workforce cuts.





Reuters reported that Goodarzi’s total compensation during fiscal 2025 reached approximately $36.8 million, including stock awards and cash incentives.





Software sector faces mounting AI disruption





The layoffs come amid a broader wave of restructuring across the technology industry, where companies are increasingly reallocating budgets towards AI infrastructure, automation and machine learning capabilities.





According to Statista data cited by TechCrunch, the global technology sector has already eliminated more than 100,000 jobs this year, putting 2026 on track to surpass the scale of layoffs recorded in both 2024 and 2025.





Several major technology companies, including Amazon, Meta, Microsoft, Oracle, Cisco and Cloudflare, have announced workforce reductions while simultaneously increasing investments in AI products and services.





Many of those companies have also continued to report strong financial results, reflecting sustained investor optimism around AI-driven growth opportunities.





Investors remain cautious on Intuit’s AI position





Unlike some of its larger technology peers, Intuit has not yet emerged as a clear beneficiary of the AI boom in the eyes of investors.





TechCrunch reported that Intuit’s shares have underperformed the broader S&P 500 over the past 12 months as concerns grow that traditional software-as-a-service businesses could face increasing pressure from emerging AI-native competitors.





The company is operating in a rapidly changing environment where AI tools are beginning to reshape how software is developed, delivered and used across businesses and consumers.

Despite those concerns, Intuit has continued to post strong earnings growth.





For the fiscal second quarter ended January, the company reported:





Revenue of $4.65 billion, up 17% year-on-year

Net profit of $693 million, up 48% compared to the previous year





Intuit also said it expects revenue growth of roughly 10% in the third quarter, with results scheduled to be reported later on Thursday.





The restructuring signals that even profitable software companies are under pressure to adapt quickly as AI transforms competitive dynamics across the technology industry.