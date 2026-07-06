Kerala government intervenes after CorroHealth lays off 675 employees, meeting set for July 10

The Kerala government has intensified its intervention following the layoff of 675 employees by US-based medical analytics and coding company CorroHealth, with Labour Minister Bindhu Krishna set to hold discussions with the company's senior executives on July 10.





According to The Hindu, the Minister said the State government and the Labour Department have been actively responding since the issue emerged and are exploring every available measure to safeguard the interests of affected employees.





Speaking to reporters in Kollam on Sunday, Bindhu Krishna said the government remains committed to protecting workers and will continue engaging with the company in an effort to resolve the dispute.





Labour Department continues engagement with company





The Minister said the Labour Department moved quickly after receiving reports of the layoffs.





According to her, the Regional Labour Officer, in the presence of Uma Thomas, MLA, held discussions with the company's management after the initial reports surfaced. During those talks, CorroHealth initially agreed to temporarily suspend the layoff process.





However, the company later withdrew from the understanding, prompting the department to continue discussions with management, The Hindu reported.





As part of the next phase of engagement:





The Labour Commissioner is scheduled to visit the company on July 6 .

is scheduled to visit the company on . Senior CorroHealth executives are expected to arrive in Kochi on July 10 .

are expected to arrive in on . Labour Minister Bindhu Krishna will personally meet the company's leadership on July 10 .

will personally meet the company's leadership on . The State government said it will continue negotiations aimed at protecting employees' interests.





Previous intervention temporarily halted layoffs





The latest talks follow earlier government intervention after CorroHealth announced large-scale job cuts at its Kerala operations.





According to Kerala Kaumudi, employee protests erupted after the company informed staff of the layoffs and shut its offices in Kochi and Kozhikode. Workers said many employees learned of the terminations only after reporting for work.





Following intervention by the Kerala Labour Minister and Uma Thomas, the company temporarily froze the layoffs under a status quo arrangement while discussions continued.





The publication reported that employees were permitted to continue attending work, with salaries and employment benefits remaining unchanged until further discussions with management.





Government keeps options open





Bindhu Krishna said the matter has already been brought to the attention of the Chief Minister. She also criticised attempts to politicise the issue, saying the priority should remain supporting employees affected by the layoffs.





According to The Hindu, the Minister said the State government would seek the Union government's intervention if required and expressed confidence that continued dialogue could produce a favourable outcome for employees.





Industry concerns extend beyond the layoffs





The CorroHealth layoffs have also triggered wider debate within Kerala's technology sector.





Earlier, industry leaders told The New Indian Express that the company's claim of unfavourable business conditions does not reflect Kerala's position as a competitive technology destination. They pointed to the state's relatively affordable infrastructure, competitive operating costs and growing presence of global capability centres.





The State's IT department also indicated it would counter claims about business viability with operational data if required, according to the publication.





The July 10 meeting between the Kerala Labour Minister and CorroHealth's senior leadership is expected to be a key step in determining the future of the company's Kerala operations and the status of the affected employees. The outcome could also shape the State government's broader response to workforce disputes involving multinational technology employers.