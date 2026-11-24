US grocery retailer Kroger has begun cutting corporate jobs as it expands its operations in Bengaluru, India, with plans to eliminate around 3,000 roles in the US over the next three years.





The workforce restructuring, reported by Yahoo Finance, forms part of the company's wider effort to reduce costs, streamline operations and increase technology adoption.





The first round of layoffs has begun, with employees at Kroger's Cincinnati headquarters receiving notifications.





Further reductions are expected across other cities where the retailer maintains corporate offices. The company has not disclosed a timeline for completing the cuts.





Bengaluru centre to support global operations





Alongside the US job reductions, Kroger is developing a Global Capability Centre (GCC) in Bengaluru and has started hiring for multiple positions.





The India centre will support corporate operations, technology, finance, supply chain and other business functions. Job listings include senior audit analysts, financial analysts, logistics operations specialists and supply chain analysts.





Kroger CFO David Kennerley confirmed that the Bengaluru facility would employ both company and third-party associates.





"We're opening a new office in Bengaluru, India. This office will house both Kroger and third-party associates working seamlessly together."





He said the centre would help centralise repetitive activities, standardise processes and reduce operational hand-offs.





Technology and cost savings drive job cuts





Kroger CEO Greg Foran said the company needed to simplify its organisational structure, citing "more layers, more handoffs and more overhead than we need."





The retailer plans to use technology, artificial intelligence and machine learning to improve productivity and reduce duplicate work.





The restructuring is part of Kroger's broader target of generating $4 billion in annualised cost savings by 2029. The company intends to redirect savings towards lower prices and improvements in customer experience.





Foran said the strategy would involve reducing spending in areas that do not directly add customer value while improving operational efficiency.





India hiring coincides with US workforce reduction





The simultaneous expansion in India and reduction of US corporate roles places Kroger's workforce strategy in focus, particularly around the relocation and consolidation of business operations.





Retail expert Brittain Ladd has argued that the company needs to transform its cost structure, noting that previous delays in outsourcing and technology investments have added to its current challenges.





Kroger operates approximately 2,700 stores across 35 US states and is among the country's largest grocery retailers.





The company has positioned its India operations centre as a key part of its modernisation strategy, with the workforce changes expected to reshape how its corporate functions are managed over the next three years.