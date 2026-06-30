Layoffs hit Hollywood: Film industry loses 6,700 jobs as AI reshapes production

Artificial intelligence is no longer a future concern for Hollywood's workforce. It is already reshaping how films are made and how many people are needed to make them. New employment data from Los Angeles County shows the motion picture and sound recording industry lost 6,700 jobs in the year to May 2026, as studios increasingly integrate AI into production workflows.





According to BeInCrypto, filmmakers are already using AI tools capable of reducing animation production costs by up to 90%, accelerating a shift that is changing traditional production models across the entertainment industry.





AI is changing how films are produced





AI is moving beyond simple editing or visual enhancements to automate multiple stages of production.





According to BeInCrypto, filmmakers are deploying AI across several parts of the animation pipeline, including:





Storyboarding

Character rigging

Animation workflows

Post-production clean-up





Industry professionals told the publication the technology is replacing entire layers of production work rather than simply making existing tasks faster.





The result is a significant reduction in production costs, with some creators reporting savings of up to 90% on animation projects.





Hollywood employment continues to decline





Fresh labour market data paints a similar picture.





According to California's Employment Development Department, Los Angeles County's motion picture and sound recording sector lost 6,700 jobs over the 12 months through May 2026.





The decline accounted for more than 90% of all employment losses across the county's broader information industry during the same period, highlighting the disproportionate impact on film and television production.





Unlike a short-term monthly fluctuation, the figures reflect sustained workforce reductions over the course of a year.





Studios are investing in AI-powered production





The shift extends beyond individual filmmakers.





BeInCrypto reported that Amazon Web Services (AWS) has invested in a Hollywood production startup developing AI tools designed to reduce production costs and shorten filmmaking timelines.





The investment reflects growing confidence among studios that AI will become a permanent part of film production rather than a temporary productivity tool.





Debate over AI's impact continues





The rapid adoption of AI has divided the creative community.





Some filmmakers believe the technology will lower production costs, reduce barriers to filmmaking and enable more creative experimentation.





Others warn the same tools could displace skilled professionals whose work has traditionally underpinned Hollywood's animation industry.





The debate comes as AI adoption accelerates across knowledge-intensive industries.





Citing estimates from Goldman Sachs, BeInCrypto reported that AI-related restructuring reduced US payrolls by roughly 16,000 jobs per month over the past year as organisations rebuilt teams around automation.





The publication also cited research suggesting workers who actively use AI tools are significantly less likely to face layoffs than those who do not adapt to the technology.





A new production model is emerging





Hollywood's transition reflects broader changes across the global media and entertainment sector.





Studios are balancing rising production costs, competitive pressure and rapid advances in generative AI while seeking faster and more efficient production models.





Although AI continues to open new creative possibilities, the latest employment data suggests the technology is already reshaping workforce requirements across film production. As adoption expands, the industry's biggest challenge may be finding the balance between technological efficiency and preserving creative talent.