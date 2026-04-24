Meta HR chief Janelle Gale confirms 10% job cuts by May 20 in employee memo

Meta will cut around 10 per cent of its global workforce by May 20, according to an internal memo sent by its chief people officer Janelle Gale, confirming weeks of speculation about layoffs at the social media group.





The memo, first reported by Bloomberg, said the company was making organisational changes that would “result in us laying off around 10 per cent of the company on May 20”.





The cuts are expected to affect roughly 8,000 employees globally, placing Meta among a growing list of large technology companies reducing headcount as they increase spending on artificial intelligence.





Hiring freeze and broader workforce impact





The layoffs will be accompanied by a pause in hiring for about 6,000 open roles, which the company had previously planned to fill, according to India Today. This suggests a broader reset in workforce planning rather than a one-off reduction.





Gale acknowledged in the memo that the company had chosen to communicate early after details of the layoffs were reported publicly. “Normally, we would want to nail down more details before communicating about this broadly, but since this has leaked, I want to share what I can right now,” she wrote.





Reports cited by India Today indicate that the current round may not be the last. The company could eventually cut up to 20 per cent of its workforce across multiple phases, though Meta has not publicly confirmed further rounds.





Efficiency drive tied to AI spending





In the memo, Gale linked the job cuts to a wider effort to improve efficiency and redirect resources. “We’re doing this as part of our continued effort to run the company more efficiently and to allow us to offset the other investments we’re making,” she said.





While the memo did not specify those investments, India Today reported that Meta has been spending billions on AI infrastructure, reflecting a broader industry shift.





Chief executive Mark Zuckerberg has previously indicated that artificial intelligence will play a central role in reshaping work. “I think that 2026 is going to be the year that AI starts to dramatically change the way that we work,” he said.





Meta has also faced internal pushback over reports that it is using employee activity data, such as keystrokes and mouse movements, to train AI systems.





Severance and support measures





The company said affected employees will receive “generous” severance packages. In the United States, this includes 16 weeks of base pay plus two additional weeks for every year of service, along with healthcare coverage for up to 18 months.





Packages for employees outside the US will vary by country, though Meta said it would also offer career support and immigration assistance where needed.





Part of a wider industry trend





The move aligns Meta with other large technology firms, including Amazon, Microsoft and Oracle, which have all cut jobs while increasing investment in AI.





Meta had already reduced headcount earlier, including around 700 roles across teams such as its Reality Labs division.





The latest cuts underscore a deeper shift across the sector, where companies are rebalancing costs and talent towards AI-led growth, even as it comes at the expense of existing roles.