Meta to notify affected employees of layoffs by May 20

Meta Platforms will begin notifying employees affected by its latest round of layoffs on May 20, with thousands of workers facing job losses as the company reshapes its cost base and investment priorities.





Internal communications confirm that roughly 10% of the workforce will be cut, affecting nearly 7,800 employees out of a global headcount of more than 77,000. The update, first reported by Business Insider, has intensified uncertainty across teams as staff await formal confirmation of their roles.





Timeline set as uncertainty builds internally





According to an internal memo shared with employees and cited by Business Insider, affected staff will receive termination notices by email on May 20. The communication will be sent to both work and personal email accounts, with employees asked to ensure their contact details are up to date.





The company acknowledged the strain caused by the gap between announcement and execution.





“I know this leaves everyone with nearly a month of ambiguity which is incredibly unsettling,” the memo stated in April.





The defined timeline has done little to ease concerns. Employees now face a fixed countdown to job decisions, with limited visibility into how roles will be selected.





Scale of restructuring extends beyond layoffs





The workforce reduction is part of a broader restructuring effort that also affects hiring plans and organisational structure.





Key elements of the move include:





Around 10% of total workforce impacted

Nearly 7,800 roles expected to be eliminated

Approximately 6,000 open positions to be closed

Layoff notifications scheduled for May 20

Workforce base exceeding 77,000 employees





The closure of open roles indicates that the reset extends beyond immediate layoffs to a wider hiring freeze and structural tightening.





Severance and support measures outlined





Meta has said it will provide severance packages to affected employees, with terms varying by geography.





In the United States, workers are set to receive:





16 weeks of base pay

An additional two weeks of pay for each year of service

Extended health coverage for employees and their families for 18 months





Comparable arrangements are expected in other regions, aligned with local employment laws and practices.





Leadership signals ongoing cost discipline





Senior executives have indicated that the May layoffs may not mark the end of workforce reductions.





During an internal meeting, Chief People Officer Janelle Gale told staff that the company could not guarantee there would be no further layoffs.





“Will there be more layoffs? The question always comes up. I’d love to say that there are no more layoffs, but I can’t say something we can’t deliver,” she said, according to reports.





Gale added that Meta would continue to adjust team structures and redeploy employees into priority areas, particularly those linked to Applied AI.





The absence of a clear endpoint has reinforced concerns that restructuring could continue in phases.





AI investment reshapes spending priorities





The layoffs come as Meta significantly increases spending on artificial intelligence and supporting infrastructure.





The company has indicated that infrastructure investment could rise to between $125bn and $145bn this year, largely driven by AI initiatives.





Chief executive Mark Zuckerberg told employees that the job cuts are not directly the result of AI replacing workers. Instead, he said, AI tools are enabling smaller teams to operate more efficiently.





However, the scale of investment highlights a broader shift in priorities. Capital is being redirected towards long-term technology bets, while workforce costs are being reduced to support that transition.





Strong business, shifting strategy





Meta has maintained that its underlying business remains strong, even as it restructures.





The decision to cut jobs reflects a strategic recalibration rather than a response to immediate financial distress. The company is seeking to streamline operations, reduce duplication, and align resources with areas of future growth.





This includes prioritising AI development, infrastructure expansion, and high-impact product areas over broader workforce expansion.





A workforce in transition





For employees, the coming weeks represent a period of heightened uncertainty.





The combination of confirmed layoffs, closed hiring pipelines, and the possibility of further reductions signals a prolonged transition phase within the company.





While management frames the changes as necessary for long-term competitiveness, the human impact remains immediate.





As May 20 approaches, Meta faces a delicate balancing act: executing one of its largest workforce adjustments while maintaining morale, productivity, and confidence across remaining teams.