Microsoft's Xbox job cuts extend beyond employees, vendor layoffs begin

Microsoft's reported restructuring of its Xbox business is beginning to affect companies beyond its own workforce. According to Bloomberg, Assembly, a public relations agency whose largest client is Microsoft, has started laying off employees after the technology giant began reducing vendor contracts linked to Xbox.





The development suggests Microsoft's cost-cutting measures are extending into its partner ecosystem even before the company's widely reported Xbox layoffs are expected to take effect.





Vendor reductions begin before reported Xbox layoffs





According to Bloomberg's Jason Schreier, Microsoft has started ending contracts and cutting vendors associated with its Xbox business as part of a broader restructuring effort.





In a post on Bluesky, Schreier said the anticipated Xbox layoffs would take place after Microsoft's fiscal year ends. He added that vendor reductions had already begun, resulting in layoffs at Assembly, Xbox's primary public relations agency.





According to the report, Assembly has started reducing its workforce following the loss of business linked to Microsoft's vendor cuts.





Neither Microsoft nor Assembly had publicly confirmed the reported layoffs at the time of Bloomberg's report.





Impact reaches Microsoft's partner network





The reported workforce reductions highlight how large-scale corporate restructuring can affect external suppliers as well as direct employees.





According to publicly available information, Assembly provides services including:





Media planning

Public relations and communications

Marketing research

Brand and communications support





While the full scope of Microsoft's relationship with Assembly has not been publicly detailed, Bloomberg reported the agency counts Microsoft as its largest client.





Xbox continues broader restructuring





The reported vendor cuts come as Xbox undergoes a significant business overhaul aimed at improving profitability.





According to Bloomberg, Microsoft has been reviewing costs across its gaming division by reducing contracts and restructuring operations before implementing broader workforce changes.





Separate reports have also suggested additional restructuring across Xbox's game development studios, although Microsoft has not confirmed those reports.





The latest development indicates the impact of the restructuring is already being felt across businesses supporting Xbox's operations.





Wider implications for the HR ecosystem





Vendor layoffs often receive less attention than direct workforce reductions, yet they can have a significant employment impact across business ecosystems.





When large organisations reduce external spending, agencies, consulting firms and service providers may face immediate pressure to resize their own teams. The reported layoffs at Assembly illustrate how corporate restructuring can create ripple effects across supply chains and partner networks, extending the workforce impact beyond the organisation initiating the cuts.