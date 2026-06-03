More than 650 Spirit Airlines employees to lose jobs in Atlanta after shutdown

Spirit Airlines' shutdown is set to eliminate 653 jobs at Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport, according to a WARN notice filed with Georgia state officials, providing the clearest picture yet of the closure's impact on the local aviation workforce.





The filing, submitted on 29 May and first reported by WSB-TV Atlanta, details the number of employees affected as the airline winds down operations in the region. While the closure itself had already been announced, the notice offers new insight into the scale of job losses facing workers based at one of the world's busiest airports.





Flight attendants account for most affected workers





According to the WARN filing, 653 employees based at Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport are being terminated.





The first round of separations began on 2 May, the document states.





Among the affected workforce, flight attendants represent the largest group.





Key details from the filing include:





653 total employees set to lose their jobs

set to lose their jobs 511 flight attendants among the affected staff

among the affected staff Employees based at Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport

WARN notice filed with Georgia officials on 29 May

Initial employee separations began on 2 May





The filing sheds light on the direct employment consequences of the airline's closure, particularly for frontline aviation workers whose roles were tied to Spirit's operations in Atlanta.





Workers face uncertainty following airline's closure





The WARN notice does not specify what opportunities may be available to affected employees once their positions are eliminated.





WSB-TV reported that many workers are now evaluating alternative career paths or exploring opportunities elsewhere within the aviation sector.





Among those impacted is Kamille Carter, a Spirit Airlines flight attendant and mother of eight. Speaking to Channel 2 Action News after the shutdown was announced, Carter said she was devastated when she learned she would lose her job but was attempting to remain optimistic about the future.





According to the broadcaster, Carter is now focusing on expanding her catering business following the airline's closure.





Industry developments may create alternative opportunities





The broader airline industry could offer some avenues for displaced workers.





Following Spirit's closure, JetBlue Airways and Frontier Airlines both announced expansion plans, according to WSB-TV. While neither carrier has publicly outlined specific hiring plans related to former Spirit employees in Atlanta, industry growth could create openings for experienced aviation professionals.





Meanwhile, Delta Air Lines, which is headquartered in Atlanta, took steps to assist passengers affected by the sudden disruption to Spirit's operations. However, it remains unclear whether Delta plans any broader operational or workforce changes in response to the market shift.





Atlanta's aviation sector absorbs another workforce shock





The job losses highlight the wider economic consequences that airline closures can have on local labour markets, particularly in cities that serve as major aviation hubs.





Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport supports thousands of jobs across airlines, ground handling services, customer support functions and airport operations. The departure of a carrier from the airport inevitably affects not only passengers but also the employees whose livelihoods depend on those operations.





WSB-TV reported that inquiries have been made to Spirit Airlines and other carriers regarding the next steps for affected workers and potential employment opportunities.





As the layoffs continue to take effect, attention will increasingly turn to whether competing airlines can absorb some of the displaced workforce and how quickly former Spirit employees can secure new roles within the aviation industry.