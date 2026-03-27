National Australia Bank to cut 170 roles as it expands offshore operations

National Australia Bank (NAB) is set to cut around 170 roles as part of a restructuring effort linked to the expansion of its offshore operations in India and Vietnam, according to a report by BW Online Bureau.





The job reductions are primarily focused on the bank’s business banking division, where roles are being reconfigured as part of a broader operational reset.





RESTRUCTURING TARGETS BUSINESS BANKING





The changes are concentrated within NAB’s business banking unit, where the bank is reshaping roles to align with evolving operational needs.





While some new roles are expected to be created locally, the restructuring will result in a net reduction in domestic jobs, reflecting a shift in how work is distributed across geographies.

The move underscores a growing emphasis on efficiency and scalability within core banking functions.





OFFSHORE EXPANSION GAINS MOMENTUM





At the same time, NAB is expanding its offshore workforce, particularly in India and Vietnam, to support its operations.





These global teams are increasingly being integrated into core business processes, rather than operating as peripheral support functions.





The strategy is aimed at enhancing cost efficiency while enabling the bank to access a broader talent pool and scale operations more flexibly.





NAB’s restructuring reflects a wider shift across the banking sector.





Financial institutions are increasingly leveraging global capability centres and offshore hubs to streamline costs and improve operational resilience.





BALANCING COST AND CAPABILITY





The decision illustrates the trade-offs banks are navigating as they modernise operations.





While offshore expansion offers cost advantages and access to skilled talent, it also leads to reductions in domestic roles, particularly in functions that can be standardised or digitised.





For NAB, the restructuring signals a continued shift towards a more globally integrated operating model.





The immediate impact will be felt within NAB’s domestic workforce, particularly in business banking.





However, the longer-term focus remains on building a more efficient and scalable organisation, supported by offshore capabilities.





As banks continue to adapt to changing economic and technological conditions, similar workforce adjustments are likely to follow across the sector.