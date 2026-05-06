Nearly 100 layoffs planned at BMW’s Greer manufacturing campus

A business operating within BMW’s vast manufacturing campus in South Carolina is preparing to cut nearly 100 jobs, adding a fresh workforce reduction to the state’s automotive supply chain ecosystem.





According to a layoff notification filed with the South Carolina Department of Employment and Workforce and first reported by The Post and Courier, Univar Solutions will permanently lay off 99 employees on 28 June. The notice, submitted on 27 April, listed the affected facility at BMW’s manufacturing complex in Greer, Spartanburg County.





The development affects operations tied to one of the United States’ most significant automotive manufacturing hubs. BMW’s sprawling campus along Interstate 85 spans roughly 10 million square feet and employs around 12,000 workers.





Waste management operations to cease at BMW facility





Univar Solutions, which provides chemical and operational services to industrial clients globally, did not respond to a request for comment from The Post and Courier.





However, the company said in a statement to local broadcaster WHNS that it “will no longer provide onsite waste management services at the BMW manufacturing facility in Greer.”





The statement suggests the layoffs are linked specifically to the end of the company’s waste management contract or operational presence at the site, rather than a reduction in BMW vehicle production itself.





BMW has not publicly commented on the reported layoffs.





Key details from the filing

Company: Univar Solutions USA LLC

Univar Solutions USA LLC Jobs affected: 99

99 Location: BMW manufacturing campus, Greer, South Carolina

BMW manufacturing campus, Greer, South Carolina Notice filed: 27 April 2026

27 April 2026 Effective date: 28 June 2026

The filing was made through South Carolina’s Worker Adjustment and Retraining Notification process, which tracks significant workforce reductions across the state.





BMW plant remains central to US auto exports





BMW’s Spartanburg County operation remains one of the company’s most strategically important global manufacturing facilities.





According to figures cited by The Post and Courier, the plant produced nearly $9.8 billion worth of passenger vehicles last year, making it the leading automotive exporter by value in the United States.





The factory serves as a cornerstone of South Carolina’s automotive sector and has played a major role in the economic expansion of the Upstate region. The broader manufacturing network surrounding the plant includes logistics providers, parts suppliers, engineering contractors and industrial service companies.





While the layoffs do not appear to indicate a direct production slowdown at BMW, the move highlights how operational changes by contractors and service providers can still affect employment across large manufacturing ecosystems.





Major automotive facilities frequently rely on third-party companies for waste management, logistics, maintenance and specialised industrial services. Changes to these contracts can result in workforce reductions even when assembly operations continue uninterrupted.





For South Carolina, where automotive manufacturing remains a critical economic engine, such contractor-level shifts are closely watched for signs of changing operational priorities within the sector.





The layoffs are scheduled to take effect at the end of June unless new operational arrangements alter the timeline.