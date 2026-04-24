Nestlé may cut 180 jobs in France as part of wider restructuring plan

Nestlé plans to cut around 180 jobs in France as part of its broader cost-cutting programme, the company’s French division said, according to Reuters.





The proposed reductions form part of a wider restructuring effort first outlined in October, when the food group announced plans to cut thousands of roles globally.





Cuts to focus on support and R&D roles





Nestlé France said most of the affected positions would come from support functions and research and development roles.





The company did not indicate that the reductions were linked to performance issues, positioning them instead as part of an ongoing effort to streamline operations and manage costs.





The latest move follows Nestlé’s earlier announcement of 16,000 job cuts globally, as it seeks to improve efficiency across its business.





The group, one of the world’s largest food companies, has been adjusting its cost base amid shifting consumer demand and rising input costs.





Sales performance remains steady





The job cuts come despite relatively strong recent performance. Nestlé said it had beaten first-quarter sales forecasts and maintained its full-year outlook, according to Reuters.





However, the company flagged potential risks, including higher energy and freight costs and the need to improve performance in the Chinese market.





Nestlé’s planned reductions in France underline how large consumer companies are continuing to balance cost control with growth pressures, even as sales remain resilient.





The move suggests that restructuring efforts across the sector are likely to persist, as companies navigate economic uncertainty and rising operational costs.