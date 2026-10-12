Netflix layoffs: Streaming giant may cut around 800 jobs next week

Netflix is reportedly preparing a fresh round of layoffs that could affect around 800 employees, with an announcement possible as early as next week.





The proposed restructuring could reduce the streaming giant’s workforce by approximately 5%, based on its reported employee count of 16,000 full-time staff at the end of 2025. Netflix has not confirmed the reported cuts, and the departments potentially affected remain unclear.





According to Puck News, which cited anonymous sources, a Netflix spokesperson declined to comment on the reported restructuring.





Around 800 jobs could be affected





Netflix reported approximately 16,000 full-time employees at the end of 2025. A workforce reduction of 5% would translate into roughly 800 positions.





According to the figures cited in the report, the company’s workforce distribution included:





Total workforce: Approximately 16,000 full-time employees at the end of 2025.

Estimated potential job cuts: Around 800, based on the reported 5% reduction.

US and Canada workforce: Approximately 10,900 employees, representing around 68% of the workforce as of December.

Announcement timeline: The reported cuts could be announced as early as next week.





The report does not specify which business units or employee groups would face the proposed reductions.





Netflix’s previous layoffs and workforce changes





Netflix’s last major round of layoffs took place in 2022, when the company cut around 450 jobs following a decline in subscribers, according to the report.





The streaming platform recorded a net loss of 200,000 subscribers in the first quarter of 2022, marking its first subscriber decline in more than a decade at the time.





Since then, Netflix has also made smaller workforce reductions. These included cuts affecting several dozen employees in its global product team earlier in 2026, according to the report.





Growth targets remain a priority





The reported restructuring comes as Netflix seeks to accelerate growth despite revenue gains across its markets.





At last month’s Bloomberg Screentime conference in Los Angeles, Ted Sarandos, Netflix co-chief executive officer, said the company was growing but wanted to increase its pace of expansion.





Sarandos also discussed slower user engagement. Netflix’s user engagement rose 2% year on year in the first half of 2026, according to the report.





He noted that live programming contributed to the challenge, saying Netflix allocated around 5% of its content budget to live events, which generated approximately 1% of viewing.





Earnings outlook adds to the focus on performance





Netflix’s second-quarter earnings were in line with Wall Street expectations, but its revenue guidance for the third quarter fell below analysts’ forecasts, according to the report.





The weaker outlook weighed on the company’s shares following the results. Investors will next assess the company’s performance when Netflix reports its third-quarter 2026 earnings on 20 October, after market close.





Netflix has not confirmed the reported layoffs, their timing or the roles that could be affected. Further details will depend on any formal announcement from the company.