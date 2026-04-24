Nike to cut 1,400 roles, COO Venkatesh Alagirisamy tells staff in memo

Nike will cut around 1,400 roles in its global operations division, with most of the reductions affecting technology teams, according to an internal memo sent by chief operating officer Venkatesh Alagirisamy.





The memo, reported by Business Insider, outlines a series of operational changes that will take effect “in the coming weeks” as the company moves into the final phase of its turnaround plan.





Operations overhaul enters final phase





Alagirisamy said the company is in the “final stretch” of its ‘win now’ actions, a programme focused on improving culture, product, marketing, marketplace strategy and in-person retail presence.





“Across the company, we have been taking deliberate steps to strengthen our foundation, sharpen how we compete, and build a model designed to deliver long-term profitable growth,” he wrote in the memo.





The latest changes target Nike’s global operations unit, which the company views as central to improving efficiency and responsiveness.





Technology teams bear the brunt





The restructuring includes a reshaping of Nike’s technology organisation, with efforts to consolidate systems, streamline structures and focus work in key hubs, including its main campus and India technology centre.





Alagirisamy said the aim is to create “a leaner, faster, more connected Technology organisation” aligned more closely with business priorities.





Beyond technology, the company is also modernising manufacturing processes, adjusting staffing across facilities, and integrating elements of its materials supply chain more closely with footwear and apparel teams.





Second round of cuts this year





The latest reductions mark Nike’s second round of layoffs in 2026, following the elimination of 775 distribution centre roles earlier in the year.





The move comes as the company works through a broader turnaround effort that has taken longer than expected. Chief executive Elliott Hill told analysts in a March earnings call that progress was taking “longer than I would like”, according to Business Insider.





Focus on efficiency and automation





In the memo, Alagirisamy said the changes are designed to make Nike “less complex and more responsive”, with greater use of automation and tighter alignment across teams.





He acknowledged the impact on employees, writing that the reductions are “very hard for the teammates directly affected and for the teams around them”.





Staff affected will be informed directly by managers and HR partners, with the company committing to provide support through the transition.



Nike indicated that the restructuring is part of a broader, ongoing effort rather than a one-off reset. Alagirisamy said the company expects these operational changes to continue beyond the current turnaround phase.





The latest cuts highlight how large consumer brands are reworking cost structures and investing in efficiency, particularly in technology and supply chains, as they seek to restore growth in a more demanding market environment.