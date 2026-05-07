Nike to relocate tech operations as job cuts reach 1,400

Nike is relocating parts of its technology operations to Portland while closing offices in Atlanta, China and Poland as the sportswear company presses ahead with a wider restructuring programme expected to eliminate around 1,400 jobs.





According to reporting by The Oregonian, the changes form part of Nike’s effort to simplify operations, reduce organisational layers and align technology functions more closely with core business priorities.





The latest moves add to a series of workforce reductions announced by the company this year, including layoffs at distribution facilities in Tennessee and job cuts at Converse, the footwear brand owned by Nike.





Technology teams face operational reset





The Oregonian reported that Nike plans to consolidate some of its technology functions in Portland, home to the company’s global headquarters, while shutting down operations in several international locations.





In a message to employees cited by the newspaper, Chief Operating Officer Venkatesh Alagirisamy said the company was “reshaping” its technology team to create leaner structures and improve alignment with the wider business.





He said: “We’re reshaping our Technology team to sharpen alignment with the business, build leaner teams, and accelerate what matters most.”





Nike has not publicly disclosed how many technology employees will be affected at each location.





Atlanta expansion strategy reversed





The restructuring marks a significant shift from Nike’s earlier expansion plans in Atlanta.





In 2022, the company selected the city for a major technology expansion initiative centred on digital capabilities and supply chain operations. According to the Atlanta Business Chronicle, Nike planned to establish three technology “centres of excellence” focused on:





Logistics and supply chain

Cybersecurity

Artificial intelligence





The Atlanta expansion formed part of former chief executive John Donahoe’s strategy to accelerate direct-to-consumer sales and strengthen Nike’s digital retail operations.





Under that strategy, Nike shifted greater focus towards online sales channels and reduced dependence on wholesale retail partners.





The latest restructuring suggests the company is reassessing parts of that operational model as it looks to tighten costs and streamline decision-making.





Wider workforce reductions continue





Nike has already confirmed several rounds of layoffs in 2026 as pressure builds across the global retail and consumer goods sectors.





Key workforce actions announced so far this year include:





Approximately 1,400 total planned job cuts

Closure of technology offices in Atlanta, China and Poland

Relocation of selected technology functions to Portland

775 layoffs affecting mostly distribution centre workers in Memphis, Tennessee

Additional job reductions at Converse





The company has not indicated whether further restructuring measures are being considered.





Consumer brands confront cost pressures





Nike’s restructuring comes as global consumer brands continue to face uneven demand, rising operating costs and changing shopping patterns.





Many large retailers and apparel groups expanded digital operations aggressively during the pandemic-era shift towards online shopping. Companies are now reassessing those investments as growth moderates and consumers become more cautious on discretionary spending.





The technology overhaul also reflects a broader trend across multinational corporations, where firms are consolidating operations into central hubs to improve efficiency and reduce overlapping functions.





For Nike, Portland remains the centre of its global operations strategy despite the company previously investing in regional technology hubs intended to support specialised capabilities.





The company has not announced timelines for the office closures or clarified how quickly the technology functions will transition to Portland.