Nissan to cut 900 jobs across Europe, merge UK production lines

Nissan will cut 900 jobs across Europe and consolidate production lines at its Sunderland factory in the UK as the Japanese carmaker pushes ahead with a broader restructuring plan aimed at improving efficiency and reducing excess capacity.





The company confirmed that it will merge two production lines at its Sunderland facility, where the Leaf, Juke and Qashqai models are manufactured. Nissan said the move would not result in factory job losses at the site, though a small number of UK office roles form part of the wider European cuts.





The changes are being introduced under Nissan’s RE:Nissan recovery strategy, which the company said is designed to create a leaner and more resilient business capable of adapting more quickly to shifts in demand and market conditions.





Sunderland consolidation signals broader operational reset





According to reporting by the BBC, Nissan has already begun discussions with employees across Europe as it seeks to simplify operations and improve profitability.





A Nissan spokesperson said the company was consolidating production from two lines into one at Sunderland while it evaluated “future opportunities to secure full plant utilisation”.





The Sunderland plant remains one of Nissan’s most important manufacturing centres in Europe. However, the factory has been operating below its full production capacity despite assembling three major vehicle models.





By moving production onto a single line, Nissan effectively frees up additional manufacturing space that could potentially be used by another automotive company in the future.

Industry attention has focused on possible partnerships with Chinese manufacturers seeking a production foothold in Europe and the UK.





Chery discussions highlight changing automotive landscape





The BBC reported that Nissan has held discussions with several companies, including Chinese automotive giant Chery, which owns the Jaecoo and Omoda brands.





Chery has expanded rapidly in the UK market since entering the country in late 2024 and is already preparing vehicle assembly operations at a former Nissan facility in Barcelona.





Victor Zhang, Chery’s UK head, previously told the BBC that the company was evaluating the possibility of establishing a manufacturing base in the UK.





While Chery did not comment on the latest developments, the talks underscore how established carmakers are reassessing factory utilisation as Chinese automotive brands expand aggressively into European markets.





Key developments announced by Nissan

900 jobs to be cut across Europe

Around 10% of Nissan’s European workforce affected

Two production lines at Sunderland to be merged into one

No factory job losses planned at Sunderland

Part of Nissan warehouse operations in Barcelona to close

Nordic vehicle imports to replace some regional operations

Small number of UK office roles included in cuts

Nissan said the restructuring measures were intended to ensure the business operates “in a sustainable and profitable way”.





The move comes as global carmakers continue to face pressure from slowing electric vehicle demand in some markets, rising competition from Chinese manufacturers and the high costs associated with electrification and supply chain transformation.





Pressure builds on European carmakers





Nissan’s announcement reflects a wider trend across the automotive industry, where manufacturers are cutting costs and reworking production networks to protect margins.





European operations have become increasingly challenging for global carmakers amid softer consumer demand, high energy costs and intensifying competition from lower-cost Chinese electric vehicle producers.





The Sunderland changes also highlight the strategic importance of manufacturing flexibility. Consolidating operations onto a single line gives Nissan room to attract potential production partnerships without shutting down the facility or triggering large-scale redundancies.





For the UK automotive sector, the development carries mixed implications. While the Sunderland factory avoids direct production job losses for now, the restructuring illustrates the pressure facing legacy manufacturing operations as companies rethink long-term capacity requirements.





Nissan has not disclosed a timeline for completing the European workforce reductions or any potential future manufacturing agreements linked to the spare capacity at Sunderland.