'No warning, no severance': Employee claims 150 engineers were laid off overnight

A software engineer has claimed that around 150 engineers were laid off overnight after being informed during a late-night Microsoft Teams call that their team was being shut down as part of a restructuring exercise.





The claim, shared in a Reddit post titled Got laid off from Hy-Vee overnight after 1.8 years, has drawn widespread attention across social media. The employee alleged the layoffs came without prior warning and without any severance package.











Hy-Vee has not publicly commented on the reported layoffs or the alleged shutdown of its India engineering centre.





Employee describes abrupt end to nearly two-year journey





In the Reddit post, the engineer said approximately 150 members of the engineering team were invited to a 9 PM Microsoft Teams meeting, where they were informed that the team was being dissolved.





The employee wrote: "Around 150 members of our engineering team were invited to a 9 PM Microsoft Teams call, where we were informed that our team was being shut down as part of a restructuring. The news came completely out of the blue."





The engineer said they had joined Hy-Vee as an intern before transitioning into a full-time role and had spent nearly 1.8 years with the company.





Describing the experience, the employee added: "What made the situation even harder was that there was no severance or layoff package. One meeting, and it was over."





The company has not verified the employee's account or the reported severance details.





Engineering leader confirms India centre closure





The reports gained further attention after Amit Goel, Director of Engineering, India at Hy-Vee, shared a post on LinkedIn seeking opportunities for affected employees.





In his post, Goel wrote: "Our Hy-Vee India center has shut down, and with immediate effect, some of the best engineers I've had the privilege of working with are now looking for their next opportunity."





He also highlighted the calibre of the team, saying he had recruited engineers from companies including Amazon and Myntra over the past several months.





What has been reported so far





Based on the Reddit post and Goel's LinkedIn update, the reported developments include:





Around 150 engineers were reportedly affected.

were reportedly affected. Employees were allegedly informed during a late-night Microsoft Teams call .

. The layoffs were reportedly linked to a restructuring exercise .

. The employee claimed there was no prior warning and no severance package .

and . Hy-Vee's India engineering centre has reportedly shut down, according to Goel's LinkedIn post.





Neither the company nor its spokesperson has publicly confirmed these details.





Social media debate follows layoffs





The Reddit post prompted a wave of responses from technology professionals.





Some users questioned whether affected employees had received statutory notice pay, while others expressed surprise over reports of the India engineering centre's closure. Several users also offered words of encouragement and shared job search advice with those impacted.





The reactions reflect continuing concern within the technology sector over sudden workforce reductions and the way restructuring decisions are communicated to employees.





Questions remain unanswered





As of publication, Hy-Vee has not issued a public statement on the reported layoffs, the closure of its India engineering operations or the claims relating to severance and employee notification.





Until the company responds, key details surrounding the restructuring remain based on employee accounts shared publicly on social media and statements made by the company's India engineering leadership.





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