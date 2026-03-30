Nokia may cut 14,000 jobs globally, with India among hardest hit

Nokia is preparing for a major global restructuring that could see up to 14,000 jobs cut worldwide, with India expected to be among the most affected markets as the company responds to slowing growth and operational overlaps.





According to a report by Moneycontrol, the Finnish telecom company is considering reducing nearly 20% of its global workforce of over 74,000 employees. India, where Nokia employs more than 17,000 people, is likely to see layoffs across multiple functions.





INDIA IMPACT IN SHARP FOCUS





The proposed cuts come amid signs of weakening business performance in one of Nokia’s key markets. The company’s net sales in India fell 15% year-on-year in the fourth quarter of 2025, dropping to €393 million from €463 million in the same period a year earlier, according to media reports.





The decline appears to have accelerated internal restructuring efforts, with India emerging as a critical area for cost rationalisation. Industry observers say the scale of Nokia’s presence in the country makes it particularly vulnerable to workforce adjustments during global resets.





The layoffs are also linked to earlier organisational changes. Nokia’s 2023 merger of its Cloud and Network Services division with its Mobile Networks business created overlapping roles across teams, which the current restructuring aims to address.





The company has already been on a path of workforce reduction. Its global headcount has declined from around 103,000 in 2018 to just over 74,000 today, reflecting a gradual shift towards leaner operations.





LEADERSHIP RESET IN INDIA





Alongside workforce changes, Nokia has initiated a leadership reshuffle in India, signalling a broader strategic shift. Samar Mittal has been appointed India Country Business Leader, while Vibha Mehra will take over as India Country Manager from 1 April 2026, replacing former India head Tarun Chhabra.





The new structure is expected to centralise oversight of customer portfolios and streamline decision-making, indicating a move towards tighter operational control in the market.



Nokia’s planned cuts come as the global technology and telecom sector enters a correction phase. Companies including Amazon, Microsoft and Google have already announced layoffs, while Meta is expected to follow suit.





Within telecom infrastructure, competitive pressures are also mounting. Rival Ericsson has reportedly cut around 5,000 roles over the past year, underscoring the broader industry shift towards cost discipline.





WHAT LIES AHEAD





For Nokia, the restructuring signals a decisive pivot towards efficiency and integration. The challenge now will be balancing cost reduction with the need to maintain capabilities in a rapidly evolving telecom landscape.





With India remaining a key market despite recent setbacks, the extent and execution of workforce changes there will be closely watched. More broadly, the move reflects a sector in transition—where scale alone is no longer sufficient, and agility is becoming critical.