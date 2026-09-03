PayPal clarifies India layoffs, says 220 employees were affected, not 600

PayPal has clarified that its recent workforce reduction in India affected approximately 220 employees, representing around 4% of its India workforce, correcting earlier reports that suggested nearly 600 roles had been eliminated.





The clarification was shared by the company through a PayPal spokesperson following reports published by multiple media outlets, including a report by Moneycontrol, which had cited sources claiming that around 600 employees, or roughly 10% of PayPal's India workforce, had been affected.





The updated figure significantly lowers the scale of the workforce reduction previously reported and provides a clearer picture of the company's restructuring efforts in the country.





Company issues official statement





In a statement shared with the media, a PayPal spokesperson said the staffing changes form part of a broader transformation programme already announced by the company.





"The recent staffing changes are part of our previously announced multi-year transformation to simplify our global operations, strengthen execution, and position the company for long-term growth. Decisions like these are never easy. We recognise the impact they have on our employees and are committed to supporting them through this transition," the spokesperson said.





The company did not provide a city-wise or function-wise breakdown of the affected employees.





Revised numbers change scale of layoffs





The revised figure alters the estimated impact of the workforce reduction in India. Key details confirmed by PayPal include:





Approximately 220 employees affected in India

affected in India Equivalent to around 4% of PayPal India's workforce

Layoffs were implemented on 31 August 2026

Action forms part of a previously announced global transformation programme

Company says the objective is to simplify operations and improve execution





The clarification follows widespread discussion around the scale of layoffs at multinational technology and financial services companies operating in India.





Part of a broader restructuring effort





PayPal has been pursuing a multi-year cost and efficiency programme across its global operations.





Earlier this year, the company announced plans to streamline its organisational structure and improve operational efficiency as it navigates a rapidly evolving payments landscape. The strategy is aimed at strengthening long-term growth while reducing complexity across the business.





The company has not indicated any change to its broader transformation plans following the workforce reduction in India.





India remains important to PayPal's operations





India continues to serve as a major technology and innovation hub for PayPal, with operations across Chennai, Bengaluru and Hyderabad supporting engineering, payments technology, data science, risk management and product development functions.





The company's India centres play a significant role in supporting global platforms and digital payments infrastructure.





While the latest workforce reduction reflects ongoing restructuring efforts, PayPal's clarification suggests the scale of the impact in India was considerably smaller than initially reported.





As global technology and fintech companies continue to optimise costs and invest in automation, workforce adjustments remain a key feature of broader transformation programmes. For PayPal, the focus now shifts to executing its long-term strategy while managing organisational changes across its global operations.