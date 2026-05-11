Oracle cut 20,000 jobs, now employees are fighting over lost stock worth nearly $1 million

Oracle is facing growing criticism from former employees after its mass layoff of around 20,000 workers triggered disputes over severance terms, forfeited stock compensation and labour protection rules.





The cuts, announced on March 31 through company-wide emails, affected employees across the United States, India and multiple international offices. Workers said termination notices began arriving as early as 6am EST, informing them that their roles had been eliminated effective immediately as part of a broader organisational restructuring.





Now, according to reports by TechCrunch and The Times of India, a growing number of former employees are challenging the way the layoffs were handled, particularly around restricted stock units, WARN Act protections and remote worker classification.





For some workers, the biggest financial loss was not salary, but unvested equity.





TechCrunch reported that one long-serving employee lost nearly $1 million worth of restricted stock units that were only months away from vesting.





Employees describe abrupt shutdown of access





Several affected employees described the layoffs as sudden and disorienting.





One former employee told TechCrunch that they discovered they had been terminated only after attempting to log into company systems.





“I went to sign into the VPN, and it said, ‘this user doesn’t exist anymore,’” the employee said.

“Then I called my friend, and she said, ‘No, your account’s been deactivated.’”





The layoffs were communicated through emails sent from “Oracle Leadership”, according to reports, informing employees that their employment had ended that same day.





The scale of the cuts made Oracle one of the largest technology companies to conduct mass workforce reductions this year.





Severance package becomes central point of dispute





The company’s severance structure has emerged as one of the biggest flashpoints between Oracle and former employees.





According to reports, Oracle offered:





• Approximately four weeks of pay for the first year of service

• One additional week per year thereafter

• Severance capped at 26 weeks

• One month of COBRA healthcare coverage





Employees were also reportedly required to sign agreements waiving their right to sue the company in exchange for severance benefits.





But the most contentious issue centred on restricted stock units, commonly known as RSUs.

Unlike some competing technology firms that accelerated stock vesting during layoffs, Oracle reportedly did not provide accelerated vesting for employees whose grants were close to maturity.





For many workers, especially long-term employees compensated heavily through equity packages, that created substantial financial losses.





The issue has become increasingly significant across the technology industry as stock-based compensation forms a major component of executive and senior employee earnings.





WARN Act concerns raise legal and ethical questions





Another major concern raised by former employees relates to the federal WARN Act in the United States.





The law generally requires employers to provide 60 days’ notice for mass layoffs affecting 50 or more workers at a single location.





Many former Oracle employees claimed the company classified them as remote workers, which limited their eligibility for WARN Act protections in certain states.





Some employees reportedly said they were unaware they had been categorised as remote workers despite regularly working hybrid schedules near Oracle offices.





The classification allegedly allowed Oracle to avoid triggering certain WARN-related requirements tied to physical office locations.





Even employees who did qualify under WARN provisions reportedly saw notice-related pay counted within their severance calculations rather than as additional compensation.





The company has not publicly commented on the allegations surrounding WARN classifications or severance disputes.





Workers sought better terms but negotiations failed





At least 90 employees reportedly signed a petition requesting Oracle revise its severance terms to better align with packages offered by rival technology firms.





According to reports, employees specifically pushed for:





• Accelerated RSU vesting

• Longer healthcare coverage

• Improved severance payouts

• Additional worker protections





Former employees pointed to packages previously offered by companies including Meta, Microsoft and Cloudflare, which included more generous equity treatment and extended healthcare support during workforce reductions.





TechCrunch reported that Oracle declined to negotiate, leaving employees with what several described as a take-it-or-leave-it arrangement.





The situation reflects a wider trend across the technology industry, where disputes over stock compensation are becoming increasingly central during layoffs.





For many technology workers, equity now represents a substantial portion of total compensation, meaning job cuts can erase years of expected financial value overnight.





Layoffs come as Oracle expands AI infrastructure ambitions





The employee backlash is unfolding while Oracle simultaneously pursues one of the industry’s largest AI infrastructure expansion efforts.





Recent reports from The Wall Street Journal said the company is facing pressure linked to financing massive data centre projects tied to its partnership with Sam Altman-led OpenAI.





According to the report, Oracle’s agreement with OpenAI could involve commitments worth as much as $300 billion connected to data centre expansion projects in Texas and Wisconsin.





The scale of borrowing required for those projects has reportedly created financing challenges for major US banks, including JPMorgan Chase, due to internal exposure limits linked to single borrowers.





The contrast between aggressive AI infrastructure investment and large-scale workforce reductions is likely to intensify scrutiny of how technology companies are allocating capital during the AI boom.





Bigger questions are emerging across Big Tech





Oracle’s layoffs highlight a broader shift taking place across Silicon Valley.





Over the past year, technology companies have increasingly defended large-scale workforce cuts as necessary for operational efficiency, AI transition planning or restructuring.





But employees are increasingly focusing not only on job losses themselves, but also on how those exits are handled.





Questions around stock compensation, healthcare continuity, remote worker classification and labour protections are becoming central to workforce disputes across the sector.





For many former Oracle employees, the issue is no longer simply losing a job.





It is the feeling that years of accumulated equity, expected compensation and workplace protections disappeared overnight through an email and a deactivated account.