Oracle layoffs: Employees receive termination emails saying, ‘Today Is Your Last Working Day’

Oracle has begun another round of layoffs, with affected employees receiving emails informing them that their roles had been eliminated as part of a broader organisational restructuring.





According to reporting by Business Insider, the latest workforce reductions were expected to start on Monday, with employees notified that their positions had been cut following a review of the company's business requirements.





The move comes as Oracle continues a sweeping restructuring effort that has already reduced its workforce significantly over the past year and increased costs linked to severance payments and operational changes.





Employees informed their roles had been eliminated





Business Insider reported that affected employees received emails stating that Oracle had decided to eliminate their roles as part of a wider organisational change.





The communication informed employees that their employment would end immediately.





"We are sharing some difficult news regarding your position. After careful consideration of Oracle's current business needs, we have made the decision to eliminate your role as part of a broader organisational change. As a result, today is your last working day," the email said, according to Business Insider.





The email thanked employees for their contributions and outlined the next steps related to separation procedures and severance benefits.





Employees were told they would receive additional information through DocuSign regarding severance arrangements and termination dates after completing the required paperwork.





According to the reported communication, employees were also instructed to provide a personal email address to receive transition documents, FAQs and information related to severance agreements.





The email further stated that access to company systems, including computers, email accounts, voicemail and files, would be deactivated shortly after notification.





Latest cuts follow significant workforce reduction





The new layoffs come after a substantial reduction in Oracle's global workforce during fiscal 2026.





According to a recent company filing cited in reports, Oracle's workforce declined by approximately 21,000 employees, representing around 13% of its workforce during the fiscal year ended 31 May 2026.





Prior to the latest round of job cuts, Oracle employed roughly 141,000 people.





Employees affected by the latest layoffs were reportedly offered:





Four weeks of base salary

One additional week of pay for each year of employment





The latest workforce reduction adds to a broader restructuring programme that Oracle has been pursuing over the past year.





Restructuring costs continue to rise





Oracle recently expanded the scope of its fiscal 2026 restructuring programme, increasing the projected cost from $2.1 billion to $2.8 billion.





The company added approximately $700 million to its restructuring budget, with the additional funds largely allocated towards severance payments and facility exits.





The increase highlights the scale of organisational changes taking place across the company as it reallocates resources and adjusts operations.





Oracle's restructuring expenditure has become one of the most closely watched aspects of its financial strategy amid ongoing investments in artificial intelligence infrastructure.





A growing share of restructuring costs appears linked to workforce reductions and operational consolidation as Oracle reshapes parts of its business.





AI infrastructure spending remains a major focus





The latest layoffs are unfolding while Oracle continues to invest aggressively in large-scale data centre capacity to support growing demand for AI computing.





The company is expanding infrastructure to serve major AI customers, including OpenAI.





Building gigawatt-scale data centres and acquiring specialised hardware has required substantial capital investment, placing pressure on Oracle's cash flow.





Oracle's financial disclosures showed negative cash flow of $5.4 billion in its most recent quarter, reflecting the scale of spending associated with its infrastructure expansion.





The combination of workforce reductions, restructuring costs and AI-related capital expenditure illustrates how major technology companies are balancing efficiency measures with long-term investment priorities.





What comes next





Oracle has not publicly detailed the full scope of the latest round of layoffs, including the number of employees affected or the specific business units involved.





The latest cuts nevertheless signal that workforce restructuring remains an active component of the company's broader transformation efforts.





As Oracle continues expanding its AI infrastructure footprint while managing rising restructuring costs, investors, employees and industry observers will be watching closely for further updates on workforce changes and the company's longer-term operating strategy.