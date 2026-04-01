Oracle layoffs may touch 30,000 globally—Here’s how many in India lost jobs

Oracle has made significant job cuts across markets, with global layoffs expected to touch 30,000 employees, while India has already seen thousands of roles eliminated, according to employee accounts and media reports.





In India, around 12,000 employees are believed to have been laid off, with another round of job cuts likely within weeks, two impacted employees told Press Trust of India.





Oracle declined to comment on the development.





CUTS ACROSS ROLES, NOT PERFORMANCE-LINKED





The layoffs span a wide range of roles, including engineers, architects, programme managers and operations leaders, according to posts by senior employees on LinkedIn.





Michael Shepherd, a senior manager at Oracle, said the layoffs were “not performance based”, adding that affected employees were not let go due to individual shortcomings.





Several employees reported receiving early morning emails informing them that their roles had been made redundant, with severance packages including notice pay and additional compensation, according to India Today.





An internal communication reviewed by PTI stated that the decision was part of efforts to “streamline operations”, resulting in certain roles becoming redundant.





AI INVESTMENTS DRIVE WORKFORCE SHIFT





The job cuts come as Oracle deepens its investment in artificial intelligence and cloud infrastructure.





Executives have said that AI tools are enabling smaller teams to deliver more output, reducing the need for large engineering groups. “The use of AI coding tools inside Oracle is enabling smaller engineering teams to deliver more complete solutions… more quickly,” co-chief executive Mike Sicilia said earlier this month.





The company plans to invest at least $50 billion in infrastructure this year and has raised an additional $50 billion in debt to meet growing demand, according to BBC reporting.





Oracle is also part of the $500 billion Stargate initiative, alongside OpenAI, SoftBank and MGX, aimed at building data centre capacity to support future AI workloads.





INDIA EMERGES AS A KEY IMPACT ZONE





India appears to be among the most affected regions in the latest round of layoffs.





Employees told PTI that a significant share of the cuts has been concentrated in India, with internal discussions pointing to another round of layoffs within a month.





An affected employee said that Indian workers in overseas roles may also be impacted, partly due to regulatory and workforce protection norms in other countries.





The severance package in India includes 15 days’ salary for each year of service, notice pay, leave encashment, gratuity where applicable, and an additional two-month salary top-up, though this is contingent on voluntary resignation.





A BROADER INDUSTRY TREND





Oracle’s job cuts reflect a wider pattern across the technology sector, where companies are restructuring workforces amid rising AI adoption.





Leaders such as Meta’s Mark Zuckerberg and Block’s Jack Dorsey have also indicated that AI tools can enable fewer employees to deliver more work, even as their companies have conducted layoffs this year.





Other firms, including Amazon, Pinterest and Epic Games, have announced job cuts in 2026.

As previously noted in People Matters’ coverage of AI-led workforce shifts, organisations are increasingly balancing large-scale technology investments with leaner team structures, signalling a longer-term change in how work is organised.





While Oracle has not officially confirmed the scale of layoffs, the numbers being cited by employees and reports suggest a significant global workforce reset is underway.





With further cuts expected and AI investments accelerating, the company’s restructuring may offer an early signal of how large tech firms are recalibrating talent strategies for the next phase of growth—one where efficiency, automation, and smaller teams take precedence over scale.