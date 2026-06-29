Oracle's job cuts continue, with 500 more employees reportedly affected

Oracle has reportedly launched another round of layoffs, with around 500 employees facing job cuts. According to multiple media reports, the latest reductions began on June 25, marking the technology giant's second reported round of layoffs in less than a year in its Romania operations.





The company has not publicly confirmed the number of employees affected or issued a detailed statement on the latest workforce reduction.





The reported cuts come as Oracle continues reshaping its global workforce while increasing investments in cloud infrastructure and artificial intelligence (AI) capabilities. Media reports indicate the restructuring has also resulted in job reductions across the United States and India in recent months.





Latest cuts follow wider restructuring





The fresh layoffs build on a series of workforce reductions carried out over the past year. According to media reports:





Around 400 positions were eliminated in Romania during late 2025 .

were eliminated in Romania during late . Reports earlier in 2026 indicated Oracle had cut approximately 30,000 jobs , primarily across the US and India .

indicated had cut approximately , primarily across the and . The latest round reportedly affects around 500 employees, making it the second major workforce reduction in Romania within a year.





Romania remains one of Oracle's larger engineering and services hubs in Central and Eastern Europe, employing roughly 4,000 people, according to reports.





Multiple business functions reportedly impacted





Reports suggest the latest restructuring is broader than a single business unit and spans both technical and operational teams.





Business areas reportedly affected include:





Oracle Cloud Infrastructure (OCI)

Database Technologies

One Oracle EMEA

Industries Applications

Oracle Health & Analytics

Customer Success Services

Fusion Applications Development & Support

General and administrative functions

Other technology teams





The breadth of the reported reductions suggests the restructuring extends across engineering, customer-facing, support and corporate functions.





Employees describe phased notification process





According to employee accounts cited by Livemint, affected workers were informed through individual emails sent by the company's human resources team, with reporting managers copied on the communication.





Several employees reportedly said the notices described the layoffs as "proposed", creating uncertainty over whether the decisions were final. Because notifications were reportedly issued in phases, employees who did not immediately receive an email remained unsure about their employment status.





Some workers also told Livemint their internal Slack and other company accounts continued to remain active after they had been informed their positions were being eliminated, adding to confusion during the process.





Reported severance terms





According to employee accounts cited by The Times of India, affected employees are reportedly being offered:





One month's salary for every completed year of service

Around three additional compensatory salaries

Two months of garden leave





Oracle has not publicly confirmed the reported severance package.





Focus remains on cloud and AI





The latest reported layoffs come as major technology companies continue reallocating resources towards cloud computing, AI infrastructure and enterprise software development. Oracle has been expanding investments in these areas while streamlining parts of its existing organisation.





Without an official statement from the company on the latest workforce reduction, the full scope of the restructuring remains unclear. More details are expected to emerge as the reported layoffs progress.





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