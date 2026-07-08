Porsche could double the scale of layoffs with another 4,000 jobs under threat

Porsche could cut up to 4,000 more jobs as part of a fresh cost-saving programme, according to a report by Handelsblatt, cited by German Press Agency (dpa). If implemented, the move would significantly expand the luxury carmaker's ongoing restructuring efforts, which have already affected thousands of roles.





The report said employees in management and administration are expected to bear the brunt of the proposed reductions, while around 30% of capacity at Porsche's Weissach development site, northwest of Stuttgart, is under review.





A Porsche spokesperson declined to confirm the reported figure when approached by dpa but said the company is preparing a comprehensive future package aimed at streamlining its operations.





The package is expected to be presented by the end of July.





Fresh savings plan under discussion





According to dpa, Porsche's management and employee representatives are negotiating another round of cost-saving measures as the company continues to reshape its business.





The latest discussions build on restructuring plans announced earlier this year.





In March, Porsche Chief Executive Michael Leiters said the company would implement additional extensive job cuts beyond an initial workforce reduction programme.





While the company has not confirmed the reported figure of 4,000 additional roles, the spokesperson acknowledged a broader transformation package is currently being developed.





Restructuring has already affected thousands





The latest proposal would come on top of workforce actions already announced by the company. According to information reported by dpa, Porsche has already:





Planned to eliminate around 1,900 jobs in the Stuttgart region by 2029 , without compulsory redundancies.

in the Stuttgart region by , without compulsory redundancies. Seen contracts expire for around 2,000 fixed-term employees .

. Announced the closure of three subsidiaries in May, affecting a further 500 employees.





If the reported proposal proceeds, the additional 4,000 reductions would represent one of the largest workforce restructuring phases undertaken by the company in recent years.





Development operations also under review





The restructuring is not limited to administrative functions.





According to the Handelsblatt report, approximately 30% of capacity at the Weissach development centre is being examined as part of the company's review.





The Weissach facility is one of Porsche's principal research and development sites and plays a central role in vehicle engineering and innovation.





Neither Porsche nor dpa disclosed which specific functions or programmes could be affected by the review.





Efficiency remains the focus





Although Porsche has not confirmed the reported scale of potential layoffs, its comments suggest the company remains focused on simplifying its organisational structure.





The spokesperson told dpa the future package is intended to streamline the business, while negotiations continue with employee representatives ahead of its planned presentation later this month.





The reported proposal also signals that Porsche's restructuring programme remains active, with management continuing to explore measures aimed at improving efficiency across the organisation.





Whether the reported 4,000 additional job cuts become part of the final package will likely become clearer once the company unveils its restructuring plans by the end of July.