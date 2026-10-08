Porsche joins global layoff wave with plans to eliminate 9,000 employees by 2030

Porsche is preparing to eliminate around 9,000 jobs by 2030, joining a growing list of global companies restructuring operations amid slowing demand, rising costs and shifting technology priorities.





The German sports car manufacturer announced the plan during its Capital Markets Day at the Weissach Development Centre near Stuttgart, where Chief Executive Michael Leiters outlined a long-term transformation strategy aimed at restoring profitability and strengthening the brand's premium positioning.





According to company disclosures reported by Reuters and other international media outlets, the planned reductions represent roughly 25% of Porsche's workforce, with total cuts potentially reaching 30% when previously announced measures are included.





Profit pressures drive restructuring push





The workforce reduction forms part of Porsche's broader Sportwagenschmiede '35 strategy, which prioritises profitability over volume growth.





The company is moving away from its earlier focus on sales expansion and instead plans to concentrate on higher-priced vehicles and stronger margins.





Porsche's financial performance has come under significant pressure in recent years.





Key figures include:





Around 9,000 jobs targeted for elimination by 2030

targeted for elimination by 2030 Workforce reductions could reach 30% , including earlier announced cuts

, including earlier announced cuts Profit margin fell to 1.1% last year , down from 18% in 2023 , according to Reuters

, down from , according to Reuters Production personnel costs targeted for reduction of up to 30%

Management positions face cuts of up to 40%

Development costs could be reduced by up to 20%

Long-term operating margin target set at 15%





The company now aims to achieve an operating margin between 10% and 15% over time, although executives acknowledged the recovery will take several years.





China slowdown reshapes Porsche's outlook





A major factor behind the restructuring is Porsche's weakening position in China, historically one of its most important growth markets.





According to reporting by The New York Times cited in international coverage, Porsche's sales in China declined by nearly one-third during the first six months of the year.





China once contributed more than one-third of Porsche's global sales. However, company projections suggest the market's share could fall to around 10% by 2030.





Leiters said the company would not pursue previous sales volumes at any cost, signalling a strategic shift towards exclusivity and higher-value offerings.





Premium models become central to growth strategy





As part of the overhaul, Porsche plans to increase emphasis on premium sports cars, particularly the 911 range.





The company aims to raise average prices for top-end models by approximately 20%, while reducing the number of vehicle variants by roughly the same proportion.





Porsche also intends to operate profitably while selling fewer than 200,000 vehicles annually. The company delivered 279,449 vehicles worldwide last year.





Future product plans include:





Electric 718 Boxster and Cayman models targeted for 2028

models targeted for 2028 A new combustion-engine SUV

A flagship supercar platform positioned above the 911





The changes reflect a recalibration of Porsche's product strategy following challenges linked to electric vehicle adoption and changing market demand.





Part of a wider automotive industry reset





Porsche's restructuring comes amid broader upheaval across the global automotive sector as manufacturers balance electrification investments, weaker consumer demand and intensifying competition.





The company is majority-owned by Volkswagen, which holds a 75% stake and is pursuing its own large-scale restructuring programme targeting 100,000 job reductions across the wider group.





International reports also noted that Porsche's recent performance contributed to Volkswagen's €6 billion write-down disclosed last month.





For Indian industry observers, Porsche's announcement highlights how even premium global automakers are reassessing workforce structures and business models as profitability pressures intensify. The company's ability to execute its turnaround strategy while navigating shifting consumer demand and technological change will be closely watched across the automotive sector.