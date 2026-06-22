Porsche plans 3,900 job cuts as profits come under pressure: Report

Porsche is pushing ahead with a fresh round of cost-cutting measures that could affect a total of 3,900 jobs, as the German sports car manufacturer grapples with falling profits, weaker demand and mounting geopolitical and trade-related challenges.





According to Reuters, Porsche CEO Michael Leiters expects negotiations on a second cost-cutting package to conclude before the company's factory holidays in July, with management seeking to provide clarity to employees amid a period of significant change.





The latest measures come as Porsche faces growing pressure on earnings and prepares for lower production volumes than it achieved last year.





New cost-cutting package moves closer





In an interview with Frankfurter Allgemeine Sonntagszeitung cited by Reuters, Leiters said Porsche hopes to reach an agreement with employee representatives before the July factory shutdown period.





"We want to reach an agreement with the employees before the factory holidays in July. Porsche employees need clarity," Leiters said.





The discussions form part of a broader effort to improve efficiency and adapt the business to changing market conditions.





Porsche has already announced plans to eliminate 1,900 jobs over the coming years. The company had also reduced its workforce by 2,000 temporary workers last year.





Combined, the measures affect approximately 3,900 positions.





Lower production becomes part of the strategy





Porsche is also preparing for a smaller production footprint as it reassesses demand and profitability targets.





According to Reuters, Leiters said the company is planning lower production capacities than the roughly 280,000 vehicles it sold last year.





The CEO indicated that future profitability will depend less on volume growth and more on maintaining margins and operational efficiency.





"Porsche has to make money with fewer cars," Leiters told the newspaper, according to Reuters.





The comments reflect broader challenges facing premium automotive manufacturers as demand patterns shift and costs remain elevated.





Profit pressures continue to mount





The cost-cutting push follows a difficult start to 2026 for the luxury carmaker.





Reuters reported that Porsche's profit deteriorated further during the first quarter as the company contended with:





Tariff-related pressures

Geopolitical uncertainty

Gaps in its product line-up

Challenging market conditions





The combination has weighed on profitability and prompted management to pursue additional savings initiatives.





The company has not indicated that the latest measures involve large-scale compulsory layoffs beyond the previously announced workforce reductions.





Closer ties with Audi planned





Alongside internal efficiency efforts, Porsche is also seeking stronger cooperation within the Volkswagen Group.





According to Reuters, Leiters said Porsche plans to deepen collaboration with sister brand Audi as both companies navigate an increasingly complex automotive landscape.





The move could create opportunities for greater operational efficiencies, shared development efforts and cost optimisation across the two brands.





Leiters also indicated that Porsche's entry-level 718 series will continue as part of the company's product portfolio.





Luxury carmakers face a tougher operating environment





Porsche's latest actions underscore the growing pressures facing premium vehicle manufacturers globally.





Luxury car brands are dealing with slowing demand in some markets, geopolitical instability, changing consumer preferences and rising operational costs, all while investing heavily in future technologies and product development.





For Porsche, the immediate focus remains on securing an agreement with employee representatives and implementing measures aimed at protecting profitability. The outcome of the July negotiations could offer a clearer picture of how the iconic sports car maker intends to balance cost discipline, production planning and workforce stability in the months ahead.