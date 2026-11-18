Qualcomm's latest workforce cuts in India have triggered questions over how employees were selected for termination, with allegations of managerial favouritism emerging in online discussions.





Nearly 47.7% of layoff-related discussions about Qualcomm on Blind cited politics or favouritism as a factor in job cuts, according to the platform's internal AI analysis shared with People Matters. The proportion was higher than the figures recorded for Meta, Microsoft and Uber during their respective peak periods of layoff-related discussions.





The findings come amid reports of more than 1,000 roles potentially being affected by Qualcomm's India restructuring. The company has not officially confirmed the estimated number of job cuts or the selection criteria used for individual employees.





Qualcomm stands out in Blind's comparison





Blind analysed employee conversations at four technology companies that experienced major layoffs in 2026. Its data compared the share of discussions classified under politics or favouritism with those citing cost or performance.





The figures shared by the platform were:





Qualcomm: 47.7% cited politics or favouritism; 34.2% cited cost or performance.

Meta: 28.6% cited politics or favouritism; 47.6% cited cost or performance.

Microsoft: 28% cited politics or favouritism; 64% cited cost or performance.

Uber: 21.1% cited politics or favouritism; 47.4% cited cost or performance.





Qualcomm recorded the highest share of favouritism-related discussions among the four companies. Its figure was 19.1 percentage points above Meta's and 26.6 percentage points higher than Uber's.





The numbers reflect the themes identified in employee posts, rather than the proportion of workers who experienced bias or the verified reasons behind individual job losses.









Most Qualcomm discussions analysed came from India





Blind's analysis found that 87% of the Qualcomm-related discussions in its dataset came from India, with the remaining 13% originating in the US.





The India breakdown comprised:





62% linked to Qualcomm India Pvt Ltd.

25% linked to the company's Bangalore BDC site.





Employees raised concerns about managers allegedly favouring colleagues from their hometowns, language groups or previous employers. Other posts questioned performance ratings and suggested some employees may have faced retaliation.





Some employees working remotely or taking medical or maternity leave also claimed they were singled out during the exercise. The discussions additionally reflected frustration over the timing of the layoffs around Diwali and concerns about how a performance-based exit could affect future employment prospects.





One employee posting on Blind said they had complained to HR about their manager weeks before the layoffs and questioned whether the complaint had influenced their selection. Another post raised concerns about managerial discretion in promotions, suggesting it could outweigh engineering merit.





These are anonymous employee accounts and have not been independently verified. Qualcomm's response to the specific allegations was not included in the data shared by Blind.





India job cuts follow a performance-focused restructuring





The employee concerns have surfaced as Qualcomm carries out a workforce reduction across its Indian operations.





Reports by Moneycontrol and The Financial Express said the exercise began in Bengaluru on 9 November, with engineering and research teams in Hyderabad, Delhi-NCR and Chennai also expected to be affected. The reports put the potential number of affected roles at more than 1,000, although Qualcomm has not confirmed the estimate.





The reported cuts followed an internal communication from chief executive Cristiano Amon on 20 October. Reuters reported that Amon described the planned reductions as a "performance-focused reduction" following the company's annual employee reviews.





The memo, reviewed by Reuters, linked the exercise to performance standards, business priorities and the capabilities required for future growth. It did not disclose the global number of employees expected to leave.





The reported India exercise has also drawn attention to separation terms. Moneycontrol and The Financial Express reported that some employees could receive an additional month's salary if they accepted separation documents within three days. Qualcomm has not publicly confirmed the reported arrangement.





How Blind arrived at the figures





Blind said its analysis used employee posts from company-specific channels over the preceding six months. It selected the week with the highest volume of layoff-related discussions for each company.





The comparison covered:





Qualcomm: Week of 19 October 2026.

Meta: Week of 18 May 2026.

Microsoft: Week of 6 July 2026.

Uber: Week of 31 August 2026.





The platform included posts mentioning layoffs, employees being laid off, severance or workforce reduction, and used internal AI analysis to classify the discussions into politics or favouritism, performance, cost, and mixed categories.





The data therefore offers an indication of employee sentiment during periods of heightened discussion, rather than a representative survey or an independent investigation into corporate decisions.





For Qualcomm, the distinction is important as the company has publicly framed its restructuring around performance and changing business requirements, while some employees have questioned the fairness of the process. The company's disclosures and any response to the allegations will be important in establishing how the selection exercise was conducted across its Indian workforce.