Qualcomm layoffs 2026: Job cuts to begin in November, number of roles unclear

Qualcomm plans to begin global job cuts in November 2026, according to a Reuters report citing a memo from chief executive Cristiano Amon to employees. The company has not disclosed how many roles could be affected or identified the locations and business units in scope.





The planned reductions come as the semiconductor company reviews its workforce requirements amid changes in its business priorities and pressure across parts of the electronics market.





Performance and skills to shape workforce decisions





According to the memo cited by Reuters, Qualcomm intends to strengthen its performance culture while considering employees’ skills and the organisation’s changing requirements.





Amon said the company would assess several factors when determining the scope of the cuts, rather than relying solely on individual performance.





The memo identifies the following considerations:





Employee performance: Qualcomm plans to address cases where performance has consistently fallen short of expectations.

Business priorities: The company will consider its evolving operational and commercial needs.

Skills and expertise: Changing business requirements will influence the competencies Qualcomm needs across its workforce.

Organisational needs: The company will assess how roles align with its current structure and priorities.





“As we have expanded the business, so have the competencies and skills we require,” Amon said in the memo.





He added: “We must have the right people in the right roles so they can perform at their best and the company can continue to succeed.”





Qualcomm’s workforce and business pressures





Qualcomm employed approximately 52,000 people globally as of September 2025, according to the information cited in the report. The number of employees expected to leave under the planned reductions remains undisclosed.





The company is also navigating pressure in consumer electronics, with demand affected by rising memory prices, according to the supplied report.





In its July earnings report, Qualcomm projected quarterly profit below analysts’ estimates and warned that revenue from its Apple-related business would decline faster than previously expected.





However, the company expects contributions from data centres, automotive and other non-handset businesses to offset those pressures by fiscal 2027.





Shift beyond smartphones adds strategic context





Qualcomm has been expanding its focus beyond the smartphone market into areas including automotive technology, connected devices and AI-powered data centres.





The company expects most of its chip revenue to come from businesses outside smartphones by fiscal 2027, according to the supplied report. The outlook highlights how its future workforce requirements may evolve alongside its business mix, although Qualcomm has not said the planned job cuts specifically target any particular segment.





India impact remains unclear





The available reporting does not specify whether Qualcomm employees in India will be affected, nor does it identify particular functions, job grades or offices facing reductions.





The company has also not disclosed a global headcount target for the cuts. Further details on affected roles, locations and the implementation process remain outstanding as the reported November start approaches.