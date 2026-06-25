Renault to cut 800 engineering jobs, hire up to 200 for AI and EV roles

Renault Group is set to cut 800 engineering jobs by the end of 2027 while hiring up to 200 specialists in electric vehicles, software and artificial intelligence, as the French automaker reshapes its engineering organisation to respond to mounting competition from Chinese manufacturers.





According to Reuters, the planned job cuts form part of Renault's previously announced strategy to reduce its overall engineering workforce by 15% to 20% by the end of 2027. The company is also preparing to retrain 2,500 employees as it shifts skills towards next-generation automotive technologies.





Engineering overhaul targets speed and competitiveness





Speaking to reporters during a conference call, Philippe Brunet, Renault's Chief Technology Officer, said the restructuring is designed to make the company more agile as Chinese automakers continue to expand rapidly in Europe.





Chinese vehicle manufacturers have more than tripled their European market share over the past two years, driven by competitive pricing and technologically advanced products, Reuters reported.





Brunet said manufacturers across the industry are facing increasing pressure. "All other manufacturers are suffering, the Koreans, the Japanese in Europe, or other Europeans, including us. We must be able to compete against this," he said.





Transformation combines layoffs, reskilling and targeted hiring





The proposed workforce plan is expected to be presented to unions for approval in July before implementation begins in September. Key elements of the programme include:





800 engineering positions to be eliminated by the end of 2027

to be eliminated by the end of 2027 2,500 employees to be retrained

to be retrained 150 to 200 new hires focused primarily on electric vehicles, software and artificial intelligence

focused primarily on electric vehicles, software and artificial intelligence An overall reduction of 15% to 20% in Renault's engineering workforce by 2027





France currently accounts for around 5,500 engineers, representing roughly half of Renault's global engineering workforce.





Simplifying research and development





Alongside workforce changes, Renault plans to simplify its research and development organisation to accelerate vehicle development.





According to Reuters, Brunet said Chinese competitors have reset industry expectations by bringing new vehicle models to market in approximately two years, compared with the traditional four to five-year development cycle followed by many established automakers.

"My issue is speed," Brunet said.





The company plans to reduce project complexity, streamline development processes and cut time spent in meetings by 20% as part of its broader organisational overhaul.





Industry shifts drive new workforce priorities





Renault's latest restructuring reflects the wider transformation underway across the global automotive industry, where manufacturers are redirecting investment towards electrification, software-defined vehicles and artificial intelligence while seeking greater operational efficiency.





By combining job reductions with large-scale reskilling and selective recruitment, Renault aims to build capabilities in emerging technologies while shortening development cycles to remain competitive in an increasingly crowded global market.





New leaders, fresh capital, workforce shifts and unfiltered conversations — the story of work unfolds here.