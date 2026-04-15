Renault to cut up to 2,400 engineering jobs as it races to match Chinese rivals

Renault plans to cut up to 2,400 engineering jobs globally over the next two years, as the carmaker accelerates efforts to compete with fast-growing Chinese rivals.





The move will reduce Renault’s engineering workforce by between 15% and 20%, according to Reuters, which cited a company spokesperson. The cuts form part of a broader push to make the organisation more agile in an increasingly competitive global auto market.





Cuts aimed at improving speed and agility





The planned reductions come as legacy automakers face mounting pressure from Chinese manufacturers, which have rapidly expanded into key global markets.





Chinese carmakers are widely seen as having an edge in lower production costs and significantly faster vehicle development cycles. In response, Renault is attempting to adapt its operating model to match this pace.





Chief executive Francois Provost has said the company must mirror Chinese development methods to remain competitive, according to Reuters.





Engineering workforce to shrink significantly





The scale of the cuts reflects the size of Renault’s current engineering base.





The company employs roughly 11,000 to 12,000 engineers globally, meaning the planned reduction could eliminate up to one-fifth of these roles. Overall, Renault had 100,541 employees at the end of last year, Reuters reported.





The restructuring is expected to be implemented gradually over a two-year period, allowing the company to realign resources while maintaining ongoing development programmes.





Faster development becomes strategic priority





A central objective of the restructuring is to reduce vehicle development timelines, an area where Chinese competitors have set new benchmarks.





Renault has already taken steps in this direction. The company recently reduced the development time for its new Twingo model to 21 months, following collaboration with Chinese engineers at its research and development centre in China, according to Reuters.





This shift highlights a broader transformation in the automotive sector, where speed-to-market is emerging as a critical competitive factor, alongside cost and innovation.





Part of wider transformation strategy





The engineering cuts are part of a larger transformation plan unveiled last month, aimed at reshaping Renault’s operations to meet evolving market conditions.





Like other traditional automakers, Renault is navigating a period of structural change driven by new entrants, shifting consumer expectations and the need for more efficient product development cycles.





The company’s strategy indicates a move towards leaner teams, faster execution, and closer alignment with global innovation hubs, particularly in markets where competition is intensifying.





Industry under pressure from Chinese entrants





Renault’s decision reflects a broader trend across the automotive industry.





A growing number of Chinese brands are entering international markets, particularly in Europe, bringing competitively priced vehicles and shorter production cycles. This has forced established manufacturers to reassess their cost structures and development processes.





For legacy players, the challenge is not only to compete on price but also to match the speed and flexibility of newer entrants without compromising quality or brand positioning.





What lies ahead





Renault’s planned job cuts underscore the scale of change required for traditional automakers to remain competitive in a shifting landscape.





The success of the strategy will depend on whether the company can translate leaner engineering teams into faster, more efficient product development, while maintaining innovation and market relevance.





As competition from Chinese manufacturers continues to intensify, further structural changes across the industry appear likely, with workforce redesign and operational agility becoming central to long-term strategy.