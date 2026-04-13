Salesforce says fewer support roles needed as AI cuts workload, redeploys employees

Salesforce said artificial intelligence is reducing the volume of customer support work, allowing it to redeploy employees and scale back hiring for certain roles.





The company clarified in a statement to People Matters that it is not actively cutting roles but reducing backfilling needs, as AI-driven efficiencies change how support operations are run.





AI reduces support demand, limits hiring





“At the start of this year we deployed help.agentforce.com. Because of the benefits and efficiencies of Agentforce, we’ve seen the number of support cases we handle decline, and we no longer need to actively backfill support engineer roles,” a Salesforce spokesperson said.





“We’ve successfully redeployed hundreds of employees into other areas like professional services, sales, and customer success,” the spokesperson added.





The shift signals a structural change in how work is distributed, with AI absorbing routine service tasks and employees moving to higher-value functions rather than being replaced outright.





Across the technology sector, similar patterns are emerging as companies use automation to manage costs while reshaping workforce needs.





Separate data breach raises trust concerns





In a parallel development, the company disclosed a data breach linked to Drift, a third-party tool integrated with its platform, affecting thousands of customer records, according to Simply Wall St.





The incident has raised fresh concerns around data accountability in partner ecosystems, particularly in software-as-a-service environments where third-party integrations are central to operations.





While details remain limited, the breach has added pressure on the company to reinforce trust even as it transforms its operating model.





Balancing efficiency with trust





For Salesforce, the immediate challenge is twofold: sustaining AI-led efficiency gains while ensuring confidence in its data handling practices.





As automation reshapes service delivery, customer response to both reduced human support dependency and data security concerns will be closely watched by investors and enterprise clients.





The broader signal is clear — AI is not just cutting workload; it is redefining where human effort is needed, and how companies manage that transition will determine both operational outcomes and trust.