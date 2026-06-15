SBI revamps HR strategy with focus on employee mental health and wellbeing

State Bank of India (SBI) is preparing a significant overhaul of its HR and employee wellbeing strategy, with a renewed focus on mental health support, crisis intervention and workforce engagement for its more than 245,000 employees.





According to a call for bids issued by the bank and reviewed by Mint, SBI is seeking external partners to help redesign its employee wellness programme in response to changing workforce expectations, rapid digital transformation and growing concerns around workplace stress.





The move marks one of the most comprehensive wellbeing initiatives undertaken by the country's largest lender and reflects a broader shift in how large employers are approaching employee health, resilience and workplace culture.





A workforce strategy shaped by changing employee needs





In its tender document, SBI said it aims to realign its HR strategy with generational shifts and the changing nature of work.





The bank noted that employees increasingly expect workplaces to be inclusive, agile and purpose-driven, while digital transformation is altering the skills, responsibilities and pressures associated with banking roles.





With 245,131 employees, SBI is among India's largest employers and faces the challenge of supporting a workforce spread across diverse geographies, functions and career stages.





The proposed programme includes strict confidentiality requirements. According to the document, no individual-level data or engagement information may be shared with SBI management, HR teams or third parties, except where required under applicable law.





Mental health moves to the centre of employee support





A key feature of the planned overhaul is the creation of a formal mental health support ecosystem.





The bank wants the selected service provider to establish a crisis and emergency response framework capable of delivering immediate assistance to employees experiencing:





Psychological distress

Suicidal ideation

Critical life events

Mental health emergencies requiring trained intervention





The proposed framework is intended to provide rapid access to professional support while strengthening employee confidence in available wellbeing services.





SBI also plans to introduce a Mental Health Champion Programme, designed to increase awareness and encourage employees to seek support when needed.





According to the tender document, the initiative aims to improve early identification of mental health concerns, reduce stigma and create stronger connections between employees in distress and formal employee assistance programmes.





New focus on early-career employees





The bank is also placing greater emphasis on employees in the early years of their careers.





SBI wants the service provider to support employee engagement during the first three years of employment, a period it believes often involves significant adjustment challenges.





According to the document, early-career employees may face:





Increased role complexity

Greater independent responsibility

Higher adjustment pressures

Emerging career-related stress





The proposed interventions are intended to improve engagement, wellbeing and long-term workforce integration during this critical stage of employment.





Expanding support for working parents





Alongside mental health initiatives, SBI plans to strengthen support for employees navigating major life transitions.





The lender is seeking a maternity and parental wellbeing offering that recognises the emotional, physical, practical and work-related aspects of becoming a parent.





The initiative reflects a growing trend among employers to broaden wellbeing programmes beyond traditional healthcare support and address wider employee experience challenges.





Banking sector faces growing wellbeing concerns





The planned HR overhaul comes against the backdrop of increasing discussion around employee wellbeing within India's banking sector.





According to Mint, bank unions have linked several employee suicides reported in recent years to rising work pressures and aggressive performance targets.





The issue has prompted greater scrutiny of workplace stress across the industry and increased calls for stronger employee support systems.





Private-sector lenders have already introduced a range of wellbeing initiatives. In its 2024-25 annual report, HDFC Bank highlighted programmes including Inner Harmony, mindfulness sessions, stress management initiatives and confidential counselling services aimed at helping employees manage personal and professional challenges.