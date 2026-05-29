SentinelOne to lay off 8% of staff while increasing investment in AI and cloud

SentinelOne plans to cut approximately 8 per cent of its workforce as the cybersecurity company redirects resources towards artificial intelligence, data and cloud initiatives, even as it reported weaker-than-expected revenue and issued a softer outlook for the current quarter.





The company disclosed the workforce reduction alongside its quarterly results on May 28, according to Reuters. The announcement sent SentinelOne shares down about 18 per cent in extended trading, reflecting investor concerns over slowing growth and a revenue forecast that fell short of Wall Street expectations.





The restructuring comes as cybersecurity providers navigate a complex market environment marked by rising demand for digital security and increased pressure on corporate technology budgets.





Workforce reduction linked to strategic priorities





SentinelOne said the job cuts are part of a broader effort to invest in areas viewed as critical to future growth, including:





• Artificial intelligence

• Data platforms

• Cloud technologies





As of January 2026, the company employed more than 2,900 full-time workers worldwide. Based on that figure, the planned reduction will affect a significant portion of its workforce.





The company expects to record a one-time restructuring charge of nearly $25 million, according to Reuters.





The anticipated costs include:





• Approximately $15 million in cash-based expenditures

• Additional non-cash restructuring-related expenses





The move reflects a broader trend across the technology sector, where companies are reallocating spending towards AI-driven products and services while streamlining other areas of their operations.





Revenue outlook disappoints investors





Alongside the restructuring announcement, SentinelOne issued second-quarter guidance that fell below analyst expectations.





The company forecast:





• Second-quarter revenue between $289 million and $291 million

• Adjusted earnings per share between 6 cents and 8 cents





According to LSEG data cited by Reuters, analysts had expected:





• Revenue of approximately $292 million

• Adjusted earnings per share of 8 cents





The guidance suggested a slower pace of growth than investors had anticipated, contributing to the sharp after-hours share price decline.





First-quarter performance misses expectations





SentinelOne also reported first-quarter revenue that narrowly missed analyst estimates.

For the quarter ended April 30, the company generated:





• $276.7 million in revenue





According to Reuters, analysts surveyed by LSEG had expected:





• $277.3 million in revenue





Despite the revenue miss and softer near-term outlook, SentinelOne reaffirmed its fiscal 2027 forecasts for both revenue and adjusted earnings per share.





The decision to maintain its longer-term guidance suggests management remains confident in the company's strategic direction despite short-term market pressures.





Competitive pressures continue to build





The cybersecurity market remains one of the fastest-growing segments of enterprise technology, but competition has intensified significantly.





Reuters reported that SentinelOne faces pressure from larger industry rivals including:





• CrowdStrike

• Palo Alto Networks

• Microsoft





Microsoft, in particular, has strengthened its position by bundling cybersecurity features within its broader enterprise software ecosystem.





At the same time, many corporate customers are adopting a more cautious approach to technology spending.





According to Reuters, businesses continue to scrutinise cybersecurity purchases more closely, extend sales cycles and delay purchasing decisions despite persistent threats from ransomware groups and nation-state cyber actors.





AI remains central to the company's strategy





Artificial intelligence remains a core component of SentinelOne's product portfolio and future growth plans.





The company's technology uses AI to help organisations monitor and protect:





• Laptops

• Servers

• Network-connected devices





Its flagship Singularity platform is designed to provide an integrated cybersecurity environment for enterprise security teams.





The strategy reflects a growing industry shift towards platform-based security offerings as organisations seek to reduce complexity and consolidate multiple cybersecurity tools into a single operating environment.





As enterprises continue investing in AI-powered security technologies while simultaneously controlling spending, SentinelOne's challenge will be balancing profitability, growth and innovation in an increasingly competitive cybersecurity market. The latest restructuring signals that the company sees artificial intelligence and cloud security as key pillars of its next phase of expansion.