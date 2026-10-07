Skydance Corp signals layoffs as Paramount-Warner Bros. Discovery merger closes

Skydance Corp has signalled upcoming layoffs following the completion of the merger between Paramount Skydance and Warner Bros. Discovery, marking the beginning of a major integration effort across one of the world's largest media and entertainment companies.





According to a memo obtained by Variety, David Ellison, chairman and chief executive officer of Skydance Corp, and Ynon Kreiz, the company's co-CEO, informed employees that workforce changes would form part of the merger process as the combined business begins operations.





The acknowledgement comes as the newly formed company positions itself as a next-generation media and entertainment player built around creativity, technology and global scale.





Leadership acknowledges workforce impact





In their Day One communication to employees, Ellison and Kreiz said integrating two large organisations would inevitably bring difficult decisions affecting staff.





"Integrating two companies will bring change, including difficult decisions that affect our workforce," the executives wrote, according to Variety. They added that the company is committed to managing the process thoughtfully and respectfully.





While the company has not disclosed the scale of the planned reductions, the merger has long been associated with cost-saving measures and operational efficiencies.





According to Variety's reporting, Paramount executives have previously targeted more than $6 billion in annualised cost savings over three years, with a portion expected to come from workforce reductions.





The publication also cited an August report issued by Los Angeles County suggesting the merger could result in the loss of approximately 4,500 film and television jobs over three years in Los Angeles alone.





A technology-first vision for the combined company





Beyond integration plans, the leadership team outlined a broader strategy aimed at strengthening Skydance's position in a rapidly evolving entertainment market.





The executives described the merger as an effort to unite the talent, resources and capabilities of both companies into a stronger competitor capable of challenging the industry's largest players.





Among the company's stated priorities is becoming what it called the "most technologically capable media company". The memo highlighted the growing role of technology, data and emerging capabilities in content creation, distribution and monetisation.





Leadership also indicated that artificial intelligence would play a significant role in future operations.





Key technology priorities outlined in the memo include:





• Using data and technology to improve content creation and distribution

• Leveraging AI to expand creative possibilities

• Improving productivity across business operations

• Developing new ways for audiences to engage with content

• Embedding advanced technologies throughout the organisation





At the same time, executives emphasised that technology should support creative work rather than replace it.





Scale and synergies drive merger rationale





The combined company enters the market with substantial scale.





According to the memo, Skydance Corp expects to operate with nearly $70 billion in revenue, positioning it among the largest media and entertainment businesses globally.





Leadership said the merger would allow the company to pursue significant synergies while freeing up capital for investment in content, creators and technology.





The company also outlined ambitions across film, television, streaming, gaming and live sports, drawing on a portfolio that includes major franchises such as Harry Potter, DC, Transformers, Star Trek, Game of Thrones and Mortal Kombat.





Balancing transformation with culture





Despite the focus on integration and efficiencies, leadership sought to reassure employees about the company's cultural priorities.





Ellison and Kreiz said Skydance intends to build a workplace where employees feel respected, empowered and supported while maintaining long-term commitments to creators, audiences and partners.





The executives also confirmed that Paramount and Warner Bros. will continue operating under their established studio brands, preserving identities that have shaped the entertainment industry for decades.





What comes next





The creation of Skydance Corp marks one of the most significant media consolidations in recent years, bringing together extensive content libraries, global franchises and technology ambitions under a single corporate structure.





For employees, however, the immediate focus will remain on how integration plans translate into workforce decisions. While leadership has yet to disclose the extent of potential job reductions, the company's acknowledgement of layoffs signals that restructuring will be a defining part of its next chapter.