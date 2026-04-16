Snap cuts 1,000 jobs, says AI will take on more work

Snap has cut around 1,000 jobs, equivalent to about 16 per cent of its workforce, as the Snapchat owner accelerates a shift towards artificial intelligence-driven efficiency and tighter cost control.





The move, disclosed through a financial filing and internal communications, places Snap among a growing list of technology firms using AI adoption as part of a broader restructuring of headcount and operating costs.





Cost cuts and workforce reduction





The company has also withdrawn hundreds of open roles as part of the same restructuring programme, according to a financial disclosure cited in reporting.





Snap chief executive Evan Spiegel told employees the company was operating in what he described as a “crucible moment”, adding that the job cuts were aimed at reducing annual costs by around $500 million (£368 million).





He said remaining employees would increasingly rely on AI tools to “reduce repetitive work and increase velocity”, noting that smaller, more agile teams had already been operating under this model in recent months.





“Change of this magnitude and at this speed is never easy and it will not be seamless,” Spiegel said in a memo to staff, according to reporting.





AI becomes central to restructuring strategy





The latest cuts mark a notable shift in how Snap is framing workforce decisions, with Spiegel explicitly linking the restructuring to AI capability for the first time, according to company communications.





The company is now positioning AI tools as a mechanism to streamline internal workflows, particularly in areas such as repetitive engineering and operational tasks.





The approach reflects a wider trend across the technology sector, where executives have increasingly pointed to AI adoption as a factor enabling leaner organisational structures.





Background of repeated layoffs





This is at least the third major round of layoffs at Snap since 2022, when the company cut around 20 per cent of its staff during a broader industry downturn.





Despite operating a platform with hundreds of millions of users, Snap has faced sustained pressure over profitability and growth expectations, intensifying scrutiny from investors.





Earlier this year, activist investor Irenic Capital Management took a stake in the company and publicly questioned its long-term performance, arguing it was “strange” that Snap remained unprofitable after more than a decade in operation, according to reporting.





Wider tech sector trend





Snap’s restructuring comes amid a broader wave of workforce reductions across major technology companies.





Firms including Amazon, Meta, Block, Pinterest and Atlassian have all announced layoffs in recent periods, with executives frequently citing efficiency drives and increased AI deployment as key factors.