Sony Pictures to cut hundreds of roles globally under new CEO strategy shift

Sony Pictures Entertainment plans to cut a few hundred jobs globally, as the studio restructures its business under chief executive Ravi Ahuja, according to the Los Angeles Times.





The layoffs, announced on Tuesday, will affect employees across the company’s film, television and corporate divisions, though the studio has not disclosed an exact figure.





Restructuring under new leadership





Sony said the cuts reflect a broader strategic shift led by Ahuja, who took over as chief executive just over a year ago.





“As we lean into those priorities, we need to operate with greater focus, speed, and alignment to strengthen our differentiated capabilities,” Ahuja said in a statement cited by the Los Angeles Times.





He added that the company is “reducing roles in certain areas while increasing focus and investment in others that are most critical to our future.”





The move signals a reorganisation of resources rather than a uniform downsizing, with investment being redirected towards areas aligned with long-term growth.





Focus on franchises and new content bets





Sony Pictures plans to sharpen its focus on franchise-led content, brand extensions and younger audiences, the Los Angeles Times reported.





This includes expanding its presence in anime, developing more game adaptations, and strengthening its YouTube strategy. The company is also integrating parts of its business, including combining its game-show unit with its nonfiction television division.





At the same time, Sony is slowing investment in lower-growth areas such as visual effects and virtual production, including its Pixomondo unit.





The studio continues to rely on major franchises such as its “Spider-Man” universe, which remains a key revenue driver. The previous instalment, “Spider-Man: No Way Home”, generated $1.9 billion globally, underscoring the commercial strength of franchise-led content.





Part of broader industry pressures





The layoffs come amid ongoing disruption across Hollywood, where studios are grappling with rising production costs, fewer film releases and increasing competition from global production hubs, according to the Los Angeles Times.





The industry has also seen consolidation and cost-cutting measures. Last year, Paramount cut 10% of its workforce following its acquisition by Skydance Media.





Sony Pictures operates under Japan-based Sony Group Corp and remains a major player in global entertainment, with operations spanning film, television and digital content.





The restructuring indicates a continued pivot towards scalable, high-return content and digital platforms. As Sony reallocates resources towards franchises and younger audiences, further operational changes may follow as the studio aligns its cost base with evolving market dynamics.