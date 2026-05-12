Starbucks trims tech workforce as CEO Brian Niccol drives operational reset

Starbucks has eliminated 61 corporate technology jobs at its Seattle headquarters as the company deepens a sweeping operational overhaul under chief executive Brian Niccol, according to a Worker Adjustment and Retraining Notification filing disclosed last week.





The layoffs, first reported by Reuters, come as the global coffee chain pushes ahead with a turnaround plan designed to improve service speed, customer satisfaction and overall operational performance across its business.





The WARN filing, dated May 7, stated that the workforce reduction is not connected to previously announced plans to relocate certain technology roles to a new office in Nashville, Tennessee.





According to the filing, the first separations are expected to begin on June 20, 2026, with all affected positions scheduled to be eliminated by August 28, 2026.





Starbucks said the impacted employees had already been informed in April.





Technology operations face fresh restructuring





The latest cuts add to a broader restructuring effort taking shape inside Starbucks as management reassesses costs, operational structures and long-term growth priorities.





Reuters reported that the company had earlier announced plans to move some technology-related positions from Seattle to Nashville, where Starbucks is developing a new office focused on supply chain operations.





However, the company clarified in its WARN filing that the 61 job cuts are separate from those relocation plans.





The layoffs were previously reported by The Seattle Times, which cited an internal company memo.





The workforce reduction also comes months after Starbucks appointed Anand Varadarajan as chief technology officer in December. Varadarajan joined from Amazon, replacing former CTO Deb Hall Lefevre, who left the company in September.





The leadership transition signalled Starbucks’ continued emphasis on technology, digital operations and modernisation as the company attempts to improve execution across stores and corporate systems.





Turnaround strategy reshapes corporate structure





Since taking over as CEO, Brian Niccol has been steering Starbucks through a broad operational reset aimed at reviving performance and strengthening profitability.





The company has focused heavily on improving key customer-facing metrics, including:





Wait times

Service consistency

Customer satisfaction

Store-level operational efficiency

Reuters reported that the turnaround efforts have helped support sales performance, although questions remain around the pace of profit margin recovery.





As part of the restructuring strategy, Starbucks has already:





Closed hundreds of underperforming stores

Reduced corporate headcount

Reviewed operational costs across departments

Reorganised parts of its support and supply chain operations





Last year, the company laid off approximately 1,100 corporate employees as part of earlier cost-control initiatives.





The latest technology layoffs suggest Starbucks continues to refine its corporate structure even as it invests in operational improvements and digital capabilities.





Technology remains central to Starbucks operations





Although Starbucks is reducing headcount within parts of its technology division, digital infrastructure remains increasingly important to the company’s operating model.





The coffee chain relies heavily on technology systems across:





Mobile ordering

Loyalty programmes

Payments

Inventory management

Supply chain coordination

Workforce scheduling





Under Niccol’s leadership, operational execution has become a major strategic focus as Starbucks attempts to improve in-store experience while managing labour and input costs.





The creation of a supply chain-focused office in Nashville also points to the company’s effort to modernise backend operations and improve logistics efficiency.