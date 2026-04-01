T-Mobile announces fresh IT layoffs after hundreds of job cuts in 2025

T-Mobile has confirmed a fresh round of job cuts in its IT organisation, extending a series of layoffs that have unfolded over the past year, even as the company continues to invest in growth and new capabilities.





The US telecom major said it is “eliminating some roles” as part of efforts to realign its IT structure. The move follows several rounds of layoffs, including hundreds of job losses in Washington state earlier this year, according to Fierce Network.





CUTS FOLLOW HUNDREDS OF EARLIER LAYOFFS





The latest layoffs come after 446 positions were eliminated in Washington state in February, based on updated figures from the state’s Worker Adjustment and Retraining Notification (WARN) database, as reported by Fierce Network.





That followed 532 layoffs in the same state in August last year, indicating a continuing pattern of workforce reduction.





The earlier cuts affected a wide range of roles, including project managers, engineers, systems architects, business analysts and technical programme managers.





T-Mobile had approximately 75,000 employees globally as of December 31, making the latest reductions part of a broader recalibration rather than an isolated move.





COMPANY FRAMES MOVE AS ‘REALIGNMENT’





In a statement to Fierce Network, T-Mobile said the decision is aimed at “further aligning our IT organisation to support future growth and innovation”.





The company added that it would continue to invest in hiring for roles linked to “breakthrough products and services”, even as it eliminates others.





“We are providing robust support to impacted employees as they transition,” the company said.





The dual approach—cutting roles in some areas while hiring in others—reflects a wider trend across the technology and telecom sectors, where companies are restructuring teams to focus on emerging priorities.





LEADERSHIP CHANGE AND STRATEGIC SHIFTS





The layoffs come during a period of leadership and strategic change at T-Mobile.

Srini Gopalan took over as chief executive in November, replacing Mike Sievert. Gopalan previously served as chief operating officer and led the company’s technology, consumer and business groups.





The company has also been expanding its footprint. In August, it completed a $4.3 billion acquisition of UScellular’s wireless operations, adding more than 4 million customers and a significant portion of spectrum assets.





A CONTINUING TREND IN TELECOM





T-Mobile’s workforce reductions mirror a broader industry pattern, as telecom and technology companies reshape teams amid evolving business priorities.





With multiple rounds of layoffs already behind it and further restructuring underway, T-Mobile appears to be continuing a phased approach to workforce changes rather than a single large-scale reduction.





For employees and industry observers alike, the focus will now shift to how the company balances operational efficiency with talent investment, particularly in areas tied to innovation and customer-facing technologies.