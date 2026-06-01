Tamil Nadu's HR department to adopt mandatory face-ID attendance from June 1

The Tamil Nadu government has made biometric and facial recognition-based attendance compulsory for employees of its Human Resource Management Department, introducing a new digital monitoring system aimed at strengthening attendance compliance.





The directive will come into force on June 1, 2026, according to an official circular issued by the department.





The move follows concerns over employee punctuality and attendance, with Secretariat sources indicating that complaints had been received about some staff members allegedly failing to report to work on time.





New attendance protocol combines multiple verification methods





According to the circular issued by S. Thankapappa, Deputy Secretary of the Human Resource Management Department, the decision was taken following instructions from the Principal Secretary to the Government.





Under the revised system, employees will be required to record their attendance through multiple channels.





The circular directs all officers and staff to:





Report to office before 10 am

Mark attendance through the biometric attendance system

Complete face-ID attendance verification

Continue maintaining manual attendance records

Wear official identity cards while on duty





The new framework introduces an additional layer of digital verification alongside existing attendance procedures.





Department-specific rollout begins on June 1





The order applies to officers and employees working within the Human Resource Management Department.





Based on the circular, the measure is currently limited to the department and does not extend to all government departments across Tamil Nadu.





The introduction of facial recognition technology marks a notable addition to attendance management practices within the department, combining biometric authentication, face-based verification and manual record-keeping.





Move follows concerns over punctuality





According to sources cited by PTI from the Secretariat, the decision to introduce the enhanced attendance system followed complaints regarding late arrivals by some employees.





The government has not publicly disclosed the number of complaints received or whether any disciplinary actions preceded the introduction of the new attendance requirements.





However, the directive indicates a greater emphasis on attendance monitoring and workplace discipline within the department.





Digital governance measures continue to expand





Governments across India have increasingly adopted digital tools to streamline administrative processes, monitor compliance and improve operational efficiency.





In the case of Tamil Nadu's Human Resource Management Department, the new attendance framework combines traditional attendance records with technology-driven verification methods designed to confirm employee presence.





With the face-ID and biometric attendance system set to become operational from June 1, officials and staff within the department will be required to comply with the new procedures as part of their daily attendance obligations.





The rollout will likely be closely watched to assess its effectiveness in improving punctuality and attendance compliance within the department.