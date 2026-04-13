TCS takes action in harassment case; employees suspended, HR under scrutiny

Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) has suspended employees under investigation in a sexual harassment case at its Nashik facility, as police probe allegations involving multiple staff members and examine the role of a human resources manager.





The action follows a series of complaints that have escalated into a wider investigation, placing both workplace conduct and internal grievance mechanisms under scrutiny.





Allegations trigger police action and suspensions





According to reporting by Moneycontrol and The Times of India, nine FIRs have been registered in connection with allegations of sexual harassment and coercive practices at the Nashik unit.





Police have arrested several employees, while others remain under investigation. The accused include multiple staff members identified in complaints filed by women employees, with allegations ranging from inappropriate conduct to sustained harassment.





In a statement, TCS said it had acted promptly after being informed of the matter. “As soon as we were made aware of the matter in Nashik, we took swift action. The employees being investigated have been suspended pending an enquiry. We are cooperating with the local law enforcement authorities, and any further action will be based on the conclusion of this investigation,” a company spokesperson said.





The company reiterated its “zero-tolerance policy towards harassment and coercion of any form”, adding that employee safety remains a priority.





HR role comes under scrutiny





Investigators are also examining the role of a Pune-based HR manager linked to the facility, amid allegations that earlier complaints were not adequately addressed.





According to The Indian Express, some complainants had approached the HR function with concerns, but no action was taken at the time. Police are now assessing whether there were lapses in escalation or compliance with workplace safety norms, including Prevention of Sexual Harassment (POSH) guidelines.





Reports suggest the HR official is being questioned as part of the ongoing probe, with authorities exploring whether internal processes failed to respond effectively to employee grievances.





SIT formed as probe widens





Authorities have constituted a Special Investigation Team (SIT) to handle the case, reflecting its scale and complexity. The investigation has expanded after multiple individuals came forward with complaints, some of which date back several years.





Police are reviewing evidence, including statements from complainants and internal records, to determine the extent of the alleged misconduct and whether it reflects a broader pattern.





Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis has described the case as “very serious”, according to media reports, underscoring the political and administrative attention it has drawn.





Workplace accountability in focus





The case has raised broader questions about workplace governance and accountability, particularly the effectiveness of internal grievance redressal systems in large organisations.





For employers, the episode highlights the importance of timely escalation, transparent processes, and strict adherence to compliance frameworks. For employees, it reinforces concerns around reporting mechanisms and protection against retaliation.





Investigation ongoing as scrutiny deepens





The SIT investigation remains ongoing, with authorities indicating that further action will depend on the evidence gathered.





For TCS, the immediate priority is managing legal and reputational risk while reinforcing internal controls. The outcome of the probe is likely to shape both organisational response and broader industry conversations around workplace safety and HR accountability.