Ubisoft reportedly shuts down studios, puts nearly 380 jobs at risk

Ubisoft is reportedly undertaking another round of restructuring that could place nearly 380 jobs at risk, as the video game publisher moves to close studios and reduce headcount across multiple international locations.





According to reporting by The Game Business, the French gaming company is shutting down its studios in Winnipeg, Canada, and Belgrade, Serbia, while also implementing layoffs in Barcelona, Spain. Separate reporting by Insider Gaming indicates that staff in Ubisoft's San Francisco office are also being affected.





The reported changes come just months after earlier rounds of layoffs in January and February, highlighting the continued pressure on one of the world's largest video game publishers as it seeks to streamline operations and improve financial performance.





Multiple locations impacted by latest restructuring





The latest reported workforce reductions span several regions where Ubisoft maintains development, support and operational teams.





According to The Game Business:





• Ubisoft is closing its Winnipeg studio

• Ubisoft is closing its Belgrade studio

• Employees in Barcelona are facing layoffs

• Approximately 380 positions could be affected across the impacted locations





Additional reporting from Insider Gaming suggests layoffs are also affecting Ubisoft's San Francisco office.





While the San Francisco location stopped operating as a game development studio in 2024, it continues to house teams responsible for IT and marketing functions.





Ubisoft had not publicly detailed the total number of employees affected at the time of the reports.





Winnipeg closure affects entire local team





One of the most significant impacts appears to be in Winnipeg.





According to Mobile Syrup, the closure of the Winnipeg studio affects its entire workforce of approximately 65 employees.





The studio has been part of Ubisoft's broader development network, contributing to projects within the company's global production ecosystem.





The reported closure reflects a wider effort by the publisher to reduce fixed operating costs, including expenses related to salaries, office leases and ongoing operational overheads.





Rainbow Six Siege development structure being reshaped





The restructuring is not limited to workforce reductions.





According to Insider Gaming, Ubisoft is also reorganising the development structure behind one of its most successful multiplayer franchises, Tom Clancy's Rainbow Six Siege.





The reported changes include:





• Reassignment of approximately 12 per cent of the Siege development team to other projects

• Transfer of primary development responsibilities to Ubisoft Barcelona

• Redistribution of resources across the publisher's wider portfolio





The move suggests Ubisoft is attempting to consolidate development efforts around key studios while maintaining support for one of its longest-running live-service titles.





Rainbow Six Siege remains one of Ubisoft's most commercially important games and continues to play a major role in the company's multiplayer strategy.





Cost pressures continue to shape company decisions





The latest reported restructuring follows several years of operational and financial challenges for Ubisoft.





Industry observers have closely watched the company as it navigates:





• Game delays

• Underperforming releases

• Rising development costs

• Changing player preferences

• Increased competition across the gaming market





According to Engadget, recurring layoffs, voluntary buyout programmes and office closures have become part of Ubisoft's broader efforts to address financial pressures and improve operational efficiency.





The company has been reassessing how development resources are allocated across its global network while continuing to invest in major gaming franchises.





Broader transformation already underway





The reported studio closures come after another significant organisational move announced in late 2025.





Ubisoft decided to spin out Vantage Studios, supported by funding from Tencent, as a dedicated home for several of its flagship franchises, including:





• Assassin's Creed

• Far Cry

• Rainbow Six





The move was viewed as part of a broader effort to sharpen focus around some of Ubisoft's strongest intellectual properties while restructuring other parts of the business.





The latest reports suggest that transformation remains ongoing.





Industry watches for official confirmation





As of the publication of the reports, Ubisoft had not publicly disclosed detailed figures regarding the latest layoffs or confirmed the full scope of the studio closures.





Engadget reported that it had contacted the company for comment regarding the restructuring, workforce reductions and potential employee impact.





If confirmed, the latest cuts would represent another chapter in a difficult period for the publisher as it balances cost management with the need to continue developing and supporting some of the gaming industry's most recognisable franchises.





For employees, the reported changes underscore the continuing volatility within the global games sector, where even major publishers are rethinking studio footprints, development structures and long-term workforce requirements amid evolving market conditions.