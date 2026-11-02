Virgin Media O2 plans 4,000 job cuts, putting 25% of workforce at risk: Report

British telecoms operator Virgin Media O2 is reportedly preparing to cut around 4,000 jobs, potentially affecting a quarter of its 16,000-strong workforce. The proposed reductions form part of a wider restructuring aimed at lowering operating costs and improving the company's financial position.





According to Sky News, which reported the development on Saturday, the precise number of redundancies has not been finalised. The proposed cuts are expected to fall primarily on non-customer-facing roles, while changes at senior leadership levels are also reportedly being considered.





Virgin Media O2 has not officially confirmed the restructuring plans. The company, jointly owned by Liberty Global and Spain's Telefónica, declined to comment on the reported job cuts.





Financial pressure behind the restructuring





The reported workforce reduction comes amid concerns about Virgin Media O2's £22 billion debt burden and its ability to service the borrowings.





A Financial Times report in July said shareholders Liberty Global and Telefónica were considering options to reduce the debt. These reportedly included measures involving dividends, staffing and capital expenditure.





In September, the Financial Times reported the shareholders were targeting approximately £600 million in cost reductions. The proposed savings were expected to come from workforce reductions and lower operating and capital expenditure.





The latest Sky News report links the planned restructuring to efforts to reduce the company's cost base, against investor concerns about its debt position. It also reports that the company is reviewing its use of contractors and suppliers.





What happens next?





Sky News reported that Virgin Media O2 was expected to provide a cost-reduction target alongside its third-quarter results on November 3. The target was expected to be expressed in financial terms rather than as a final number of job cuts.





The scale and timing of any redundancies remain uncertain. Virgin Media O2 has not confirmed the proposed 4,000 job figure or disclosed how many employees could ultimately be affected.





If implemented, the reported reductions would affect around one in four employees at the British telecoms operator. The company's upcoming results and any subsequent official communication will offer further clarity on its restructuring plans.