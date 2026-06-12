Volkswagen stays course on restructuring, targets 28,000 job cuts by 2030

Volkswagen is pressing ahead with sweeping workforce reductions and cost-cutting measures in Germany, with the company on track to reduce its workforce by 19,000 employees by the end of 2026 as part of a broader restructuring programme aimed at improving competitiveness and lowering production costs.





According to a transcript of a speech that Chief Executive Officer Oliver Blume is scheduled to deliver at the company's annual general meeting on 18 June, the German carmaker has agreed to a binding target of more than 28,000 job reductions by 2030, Reuters reported.





The announcement signals Volkswagen's determination to continue a restructuring programme that has become central to its efforts to improve efficiency and adapt to mounting pressures facing the global automotive industry.





Cost reductions remain at the heart of the strategy





The workforce cuts form part of a wider programme designed to reduce costs across Volkswagen's German operations.





According to the speech transcript reviewed by Reuters, Blume plans to tell investors that the company has already achieved significant progress on manufacturing efficiency.





"We reduced factory costs at Volkswagen's German sites by more than 20% by 2025," Blume said in the prepared remarks.





The company has been under increasing pressure to streamline operations as European automakers navigate a challenging environment marked by slowing demand in some markets, intensifying competition and the substantial investment requirements associated with electrification and software-driven vehicle development.





Key restructuring targets





The figures outlined ahead of the annual general meeting underscore the scale of Volkswagen's transformation programme.





According to Reuters, the company's plans include:





• 19,000 workforce reductions in Germany by the end of 2026

• More than 28,000 agreed job cuts by 2030

• Factory cost reductions exceeding 20% at German sites by 2025





The targets highlight the company's focus on lowering its cost base while maintaining its position as one of Europe's largest automotive manufacturers.





A broader challenge facing the automotive sector





Volkswagen's restructuring reflects wider challenges confronting established automakers across Europe.





Manufacturers are balancing the need to fund electric vehicle development and digital transformation while simultaneously managing profitability pressures in traditional vehicle businesses.





Many companies have launched cost-saving programmes, reviewed production footprints and reassessed workforce requirements as they seek to remain competitive against both established rivals and emerging players.





For Volkswagen, Germany remains a critical manufacturing hub, making workforce and productivity improvements particularly significant for the company's long-term strategy.





Investors to hear update at annual meeting





The upcoming annual general meeting is expected to provide investors with a clearer picture of Volkswagen's progress against its restructuring objectives and the next phase of its operational transformation.





The company has consistently emphasised the importance of improving efficiency across its German operations, and the latest workforce figures suggest management remains committed to executing the plan despite the scale of the changes involved.





As the automotive industry continues to navigate technological disruption, shifting consumer demand and intensifying global competition, Volkswagen's ability to deliver on its cost and productivity targets will remain closely watched by investors, employees and industry observers alike.