Walmart lays off 306 tech workers as it reorganises product and engineering teams

Walmart is set to lay off 306 corporate and technology employees across multiple sites in California's Silicon Valley, extending a broader restructuring effort aimed at streamlining operations and accelerating decision-making across its product and engineering functions.





According to filings submitted to California's Employment Development Department and reported by the San Francisco Chronicle, the layoffs will affect employees across eight Walmart locations in Sunnyvale and are scheduled to take effect on 21 August.





The workforce reduction follows a wider organisational restructuring announced by Walmart in May, when the retail giant disclosed plans to eliminate or relocate around 1,000 technology and product roles.





Workforce reduction spans multiple Silicon Valley sites





The state filings show the layoffs will impact employees working across several Walmart offices in Sunnyvale, including facilities on Crossman Avenue, West California Avenue and 11th Avenue.





The affected workforce includes technology and corporate employees supporting Walmart's:

Online retail operations

Product development teams

Technology platforms

Digital commerce initiatives





According to the San Francisco Chronicle, Walmart filed the notices on 19 June.





Restructuring aimed at simplifying operations





The latest job cuts form part of a broader organisational overhaul designed to reduce duplication and improve execution speed.





In an internal memo obtained by The Wall Street Journal, Suresh Kumar, Walmart's Global Chief Technology Officer and Chief Development Officer, and Daniel Danker, Executive Vice President of AI Acceleration, Product and Design, said some responsibilities had been consolidated while certain roles were eliminated.





The executives stated that Walmart was reorganising teams to simplify work structures, clarify ownership and better align talent with future business needs.





According to the memo, some teams had been working on similar challenges simultaneously, prompting the company to review how responsibilities were distributed across the organisation.





Technology transformation remains a strategic priority





The layoffs come as Walmart continues to expand investments in technology, e-commerce and automation.





Headquartered in Bentonville, Arkansas, Walmart remains the largest private-sector employer in the United States and has been increasing investments in digital capabilities as competition intensifies across online retail.





The company has been pursuing a long-term strategy focused on:





E-commerce expansion

Automation initiatives

Product innovation

Platform development

AI-enabled operational improvements





The restructuring suggests Walmart is seeking to balance continued technology investment with a leaner organisational structure.





Growth continues despite workforce cuts





The workforce reduction announcement arrives shortly after Walmart reported strong digital business performance.





In its first-quarter earnings update released in May, the company reported:





26% growth in global e-commerce sales

Continued investment in technology and automation

Progress against its "innovation at scale" strategy





The figures highlight a growing trend across the technology and retail sectors, where companies continue investing heavily in digital transformation while simultaneously reviewing workforce structures and operating models.





Retail technology roles face changing expectations





The latest restructuring reflects wider shifts occurring across the technology industry as organisations reassess team structures, skills requirements and operating efficiencies.





Many companies are increasingly consolidating teams, reducing overlapping functions and prioritising capabilities linked to artificial intelligence, automation and digital commerce.





For Walmart, the latest workforce changes appear to be less about reducing technology investment and more about reorganising how technology work is delivered.





With e-commerce continuing to grow and competition from major digital players remaining intense, the retailer's ability to align talent, technology and operational execution will remain central to its long-term strategy.





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